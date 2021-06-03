 Skip to main content

Interpublic Group to Present at the 1st Annual Evercore ISI Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 03, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
New York, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) senior management will present at the 1st Annual Evercore ISI Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference on Monday, June 7th, 2021, at 8:45 am Eastern time, as scheduled.

A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference on the Investor Relations section of Interpublic's website (http://investors.interpublic.com) where it will remain available for replay for 30 days.

About Interpublic
Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com.

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439


