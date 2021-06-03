 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alector to Present at Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

Globe Newswire  
June 03, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that Shehnaaz Suliman, M.D., MBA, M.Phil., president and chief operating officer of Alector, will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • The Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 4:40 p.m. ET
  • The BofA Securities 2021 Napa Biopharma Virtual Conference – Monday, June 14, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. ET

Live webcasts of both presentations will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page within the Investors section of the Alector website at http://investors.alector.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the Alector website for 30 days following the presentation dates.

About Alector

Alector is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain's immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The Company's immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer's disease. This scientific approach is also the basis for the Company's immuno-oncology programs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

Contacts

1AB
Dan Budwick
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com

or

Investors:
Alector, Inc.
ir@alector.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com