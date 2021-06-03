ZRG Acquires Leading Media and Entertainment Advisory Firm Sucherman

Acquisition Joins ZRG'S "Moneyball" Approach with Sucherman's Three Decades as Trusted Partners to the C-Suite



NEW YORK, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, recognized in 2020 as the fastest growing global executive search firm two of the past four years, today announced the acquisition of Sucherman Group, the top advisory firm for media and entertainment companies around the world. For more than thirty years, Sucherman has been the media and entertainment industry's go-to partner for every point in the talent cycle, from world-class executive recruitment to leadership development and organizational design. Founder Stuart Sucherman and CEO Erik Sorenson, both highly experienced media executives, will continue to lead the organization, joined by the full Sucherman team.

The combination provides both organizations with access to new industries and products. Sucherman will adopt ZRG's tech-enabled, data-driven approach to search -- including its proprietary collaborative Zi platform and Z Score -- enhancing the customized, hands-on approach for which the Sucherman team is known.

"We are thrilled to add the premier team in the media space to the ZRG Family. They have built an incredible team and are content sector experts who bring clear value to every engagement," said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. "With our recent acquisition of Turnkey Sports, the boutique leader in the sports sector, adding the number one boutique in media and entertainment broadens our market expertise and provides strong access to crossover talent in both areas."

CEO Erik Sorenson, former President of MSNBC and former Executive Producer of the CBS Evening News, said: "Companies are navigating an increasingly complex environment in which people, culture and organizational design are more critical than ever to achieving business goals and managing business risk. ZRG's "Moneyball" approach provides clients a competitive advantage in the war to attract and retain top talent. We are delighted to join with them to accelerate our collective growth in the media/entertainment space and beyond."

With offices in New York, Los Angeles and London, Sucherman's clients range from media giants to entertainment leaders to tech disrupters such as Disney, ViacomCBS, WarnerMedia, SONY, Univision, Snap, Twitch and Spotify. Sucherman's reach is global, with search and advisory work conducted in 2021 across markets including Los Angeles, New York, London, Singapore, Athens, Sydney, Dubai and Johannesburg. From streaming (Paramount+ and HBO Max) to podcasting (Spotify and Audible), Sucherman has transformed along with the entertainment industry to stay ahead of consumer behavior and changes in technology.

Stuart Sucherman, who has advised almost every major media company in the USA, said: "Over three decades, the biggest brands in media and entertainment have turned to us, I believe, because we consistently deliver unvarnished advice as trusted confidantes who understand their business first-hand. I'm proud to be joining with Larry and the ZRG team because we share a dedication to bespoke client-centered service grounded in a commitment to discretion and integrity."

In 1986, Stuart Sucherman launched as a new kind of advisory firm and quickly became the go-to partner for leading entertainment and media companies. Then as now, Sucherman's clients operate at the intersection of content and commerce. Amid continual disruption, new entrants, and shifting consumer expectations, the Sucherman team enables today's businesses to thrive by understanding the landscape, cultivating top talent, and developing each organization's optimal people strategy. Our global presence means that clients enjoy the high-touch, bespoke approach of a boutique advisory firm — with the international reach essential to our interconnected economy.

Over the past four years, ZRG has been the leader in top line growth and increasing market share through its talented workforce and its investments in industry leading innovations and talent acquisition tools supporting its clients in making better informed and timely talent decisions. The proprietary collaborative Zi platform with its integrated Z Score, Compensation Tools, Interview Insights, and Culture Fit Score have accelerated the hiring process in excess of thirty percent with better decision making. Since 1999, ZRG's data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way its clients think about acquiring top talent. For over 20 years, clients have trusted ZRG to recruit top talent around the world. Today, ZRG is recognized as the fastest-growing global search firm and provides a full suite of retained executive management and customized talent solutions through its locations in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

