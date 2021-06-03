2021 Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF

TORONTO, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF is the largest fundraising event in Canada that rallies the type 1 diabetes (T1D) community to unite and raise funds for T1D research.



This year's Walk is a family-friendly, virtual, and interactive event that will bring together those impacted by T1D. The Walk aims to raise critical funds for research that will get us closer to giving Canadians freedom from T1D. Join us for a uniquely immersive and interactive experience filled with fun challenges, prizes, entertainment, and the celebration of coming together to change the future of T1D. Our community will experience the Walk within a brand new virtual and interactive world. They will be able to discover the Walk route as if they were physically there, browse our different booths, meet with friends along the way and celebrate with us during the main show.

As we commemorate the 100 years since the discovery of insulin, we are challenging participants to each walk 100km to mark this milestone and to raise funds for T1D research that will move us beyond insulin, accelerating toward a cure. Whether it is a route in your room, a track in your backyard or a loop around your neighborhood, it doesn't matter where you walk, just that you register. And if walking isn't your thing – we're encouraging participants to ‘think 100!' Like 100 bottle returns, 100 sit ups, or 100 donations.

"Research much be accelerated forward and during this period of uncertainty, it is heartening to see that we can rely on the power of community to support one other," says Dave Prowten, President and CEO of JDRF Canada. "The Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF is a testament to the passion and resolve of a group of people who are inspired by a common goal: to create a world without T1D."

Sun Life has been involved with the Walk since 2014 as the National Sponsor and increased its already strong commitment to diabetes in Canada by becoming the National Title Sponsor of the Walk in 2018. Since announcing global support of the cause in 2012, Sun Life has committed more than $38 million globally in support of diabetes awareness, prevention, care and research initiatives.

"One of the fastest growing health challenges of our time, diabetes and prediabetes affects 11.5 million Canadians," said Milos Vranesevic, Senior Vice-President, Chief Marketing Officer, Sun Life. "As we celebrate the discovery of insulin and the improvements it has had on the treatment of diabetes, there is still no cure. That is why our partnership with JDRF is so important. Sponsoring the Walk is one of the ways we can raise awareness and money to help those with diabetes live healthier lives."

While we may not be together in person this year, we will still come together to walk the distance for the more more than 300,000 Canadians touched by T1D and their families. It is a movement that empowers people who refuse to be defined by their disease – a way the T1D community can come together and accelerate towards a cure.

Join the 2021 Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF and help us accelerate our research from the comfort of your own home (https://jdrf.akaraisin.com/ui/jdrfwalk21/pledge/registration/start).

About JDRF Canada

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes research. Our goal is to raise funds to support the most advanced international type 1 diabetes research and progressively remove the impact of this disease from people's lives – until we achieve a world without type 1 diabetes. JDRF collaborates with a wide spectrum of partners and is the only organization with the scientific resources, regulatory influence, and a working plan to better treat, prevent, and eventually cure type 1 diabetes. JDRF is the largest charitable funder of and advocate for research to cure, prevent and treat T1D in the world. For more information, please visit jdrf.ca.

Sun Life in the community

At Sun Life, we are committed to building sustainable, healthier communities for life. Community wellness is an important part of our sustainability commitment and we believe that by actively supporting the communities in which we live and work, we can help build a positive environment for our Clients, employees, advisors and shareholders. Our philanthropic support focuses on health, with an emphasis on diabetes awareness, prevention, and care initiatives; and mental health, supporting programs and organizations with a focus on building resilience and coping skills.

We also partner with sports properties in key markets to further our commitment to healthy and active living. Our employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering close to 12,000 hours each year and contribute to making life brighter for individuals and families across Canada.

For more information:

Vanessa Parent

Bilingual Marketing & Communications Specialist at JDRF Canada

C: (647) 459-7881

vparent@jdrf.ca







