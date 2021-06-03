Mary-Ann Bell joins the Board of Directors of mdf commerce

MONTREAL, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Mary-Ann Bell, Ing., ASC, to its Board of Directors.



Since 2012, Mary-Ann Bell has provided guidance to management teams on a variety of strategic topics such as digital transformation, cybersecurity, financial performance analysis, human resources planning and governance practices, among others. She currently serves as a corporate director of SNC-Lavalin, Cogeco, NAV CANADA and the Institute for Governance of Private and Public Organizations (IGOPP). Ms. Bell is an industrial engineer by training, has obtained a certificate of finance for executives from the Harvard Business School and is a Certified Corporate Director of the Collège des administrateurs. Ms. Bell has extensive executive management experience, including as Chief Operation Officer, and has broad experience in operations management, customer service, IT, sales and marketing.

"We are delighted to welcome Mary-Ann to our Board of Directors," stated Gilles Laporte, Chairman of the Board. "Her expertise in high growth technology companies as well as her impressive experience as board member of several public corporations will be a great asset to the Board and management team as mdf commerce executes its ambitious growth plans. Having Mary-Ann Bell join the Board to offer her advice and support is a testament to the potential that mdf commerce represents as global SaaS company."

"I am very happy to be joining the Board of mdf commerce," said Mary-Ann Bell. "I look forward to contributing to the company's strategies as it continues to scale. I believe mdf commerce has the solid foundation and the talent it needs to meet its accelerated growth objectives."

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our Strategic Sourcing, Unified Commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 700 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

For further information:

mdf commerce

André Leblanc

Vice-President, Marketing and Public Affairs

Phone: +1 (514) 961-0882

Email: andre.leblanc@mdfcommerce.com



