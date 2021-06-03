 Skip to main content

Motorsport Games to Participate in a Podcast Interview with The Wall Street Resource

Globe Newswire  
June 03, 2021 8:30am   Comments
MIAMI, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) ("Motorsport Games"), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, today announced that Dmitry Kozko, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Chairman, will participate in a podcast interview conducted by Jeff Kone from The Wall Street Resource on Friday, June 4th, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET.

The audio webcast of the interview will be available here and in the investor relations section of Motorsport Game's website at https://ir.motorsportgames.com/.

About The Wall Street Resource:
The Wall Street Resource is a platform for microcap discovery and due diligence. It's your resource for webcast interviews of CEOs and executives. For more information, please visit: thewallstreetresource.com/.

About Motorsport Games:
Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including NASCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship ("BTCC"), as well as other racing games including Studio397's rFactor 2 simulation platform and KartKraft, the highly acclaimed PC kart racing simulator. Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others.
For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com

Contact:
ICR
Ashley DeSimone
Ashley.DeSimone@icrinc.com
646.677.1827


