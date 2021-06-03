ev Transportation Services, Inc. to Present at 5th Annual Needham Virtual Automotive Tech Conference

BOSTON, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- ev Transportation Services, Inc. ("evTS" or the "Company"), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban e-mobility markets, today announces its participation in the upcoming 5th Annual Needham Virtual Automotive Tech Conference. evTS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Solomont has been invited to participate in a fireside chat with Needham analyst Alex Salisbury at 1:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.



A webcast of the event will be accessible on the Wall Street Webcasting service at:

http://bit.ly/evTS-Needham-FiresideChat-060821

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live event at:

https://evTS.com/news

In addition, Mr. Solomont will meet with the investment community in a series of virtual one-on-one meetings during the week of June 8, reviewing the Company's market entry plans and strategy for growth.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with evTS management, please contact your Needham representative.

Conference Details

Needham & Company 5th Annual Virtual Automotive Tech Conference

June 8, 2021

The Needham Automotive Technology Conference will consist of in-depth panel discussions, fireside chats and one-on-ones covering important topics, such as the growth of level 2/2+ advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), L4+ fully autonomous systems (self-driving trucks and robo-taxis), and the advent of electrification and battery management in vehicles. Participants will include some of the most prominent public and private C-level management teams, as well as industry experts and consultants in the automotive technology and electrification ecosystems. Meetings will be scheduled for qualified institutional, private equity and venture capital investors throughout the week, based on company availability and investor interest. For more information, please contact your Needham Sales Representative or email conferences@needhamco.com.

About evTS

ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS") is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose-built, all-electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. Founded in 2015, the Boston-based company offers a flagship product, the FireFly ESV, aimed at the essential services transportation and urban mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 100,000 vehicles, or roughly $2.5 billion annually. End user applications for the Company's vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and last mile on-demand urban delivery. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.evts.com.

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

ev Transportation Services, Inc.

Boston, Massachusetts

www.evts.com

202.347.3359 Office

media@evts.com



