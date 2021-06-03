Shop N Save Market Selects Watchfire Signs for Digital Signage Message Center and Gas Price Signs

DANVILLE, Ill., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shop N Save market, a unique market featuring a boutique grocery store, convenience store and gas station, located in Mooresville, N.C., has seen a noticeable uptick in customer traffic since installing new signage featuring a digital message center manufactured by Watchfire Signs.



The store, which features a specialty butcher shop, wine mart and produce market, in addition to traditional c-store fare, replaced a tall gas price sign with a freestanding monument sign. The new brick and stone structure complements the store's facade, and includes a double-sided 3'5" x 9'3" 8mm full-color LED sign. Beneath the digital board are three 12" Watchfire Price Watcher signs in routed aluminum cabinets.

Although located on Highway 115 in the busy Lake Norman area, prior to the new signage many Shop N Save customers never knew that the market carried fresh salmon, hand cut steaks, and poultry, as well as more than 250 different kinds of wine.

"We never had a good way to advertise what is inside the store," said co-owner Penny Price. "After installing our digital sign, we have customers come in who have been buying gas from us for years and they tell us they never knew what was inside."

Now Price says that about 80 percent of the messages on the new sign contain a photo showing things like fresh shrimp, crab cakes, and country sausage with eggs. The store also advertises specials for various holidays, and uses the board to post messages of support for the community.

Price programs the sign herself, and says that she often uses suggestions for messages given to her by customers who have taken an interest in the sign.

The sign was designed and installed by Atlantic Sign Media, Inc., of Burlington, NC. Owner Joe Rickman specified Watchfire because he believes the company manufactures the highest quality LED signs, and provides the best service and support in the industry.

"The return on investment for this sign was very attractive, and it made perfect sense for the store to invest in today's technology to help increase sales," said Rickman.

About Watchfire

Watchfire Signs designs and engineers the best looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, digital billboards and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs since 1932 and LED signs, using meticulously sourced components from around the world, since 1998. The company has more than 60,000 Watchfire LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, go to http://www.watchfiresigns.com.

For information contact:

Linda Muskin, 847-432-7300

lmuskin@teamclarus.com

Mara Conklin, 847-816-9411

mconklin@teamclarus.com



