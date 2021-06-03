 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Atlas Technical Consultants to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
June 03, 2021 7:00am   Comments
Share:

AUSTIN, Texas, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) ("Atlas" or the "Company"), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental services provider, announced today that senior management of the Company will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of June:

  • KeyBanc 2021 Virtual Industrials & Basic Materials Conference, June 4, 2021;
  • UBS 2021 Global Industrials & Transportation Virtual Conference, June 8, 2021;
  • Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference, June 10, 2021; and
  • Lytham Partners Virtual Summer 2021 Investor Conference, June 15, 2021.

About Atlas Technical Consultants
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Environmental (ENV), Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and Program, Construction, and Quality Management (PCQM) services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. With approximately 3,500 employees and a nationwide footprint, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

Contacts:

Media
Karlene Barron
770-314-5270
karlene.barron@oneatlas.com

Investor Relations
512-851-1507
ir@oneatlas.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com