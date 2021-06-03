Surgical Navigation Systems Market 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast Report

Pune, India, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing number of surgical procedures around the world is a vital factor likely to accelerate the growth of the surgical navigation systems market in the forthcoming years, states Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled " Surgical Navigation Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Electromagnetic Navigation System, Optical Navigation System, Fluoroscopic Navigation System, Hybrid Navigation System, Others), By Application (ENT Surgery, Neurosurgery, Dental Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others), And Geography Forecast Till 2026" Increasing technological advancements for the development of innovative navigation systems is expected to bolster healthy growth of the market.

The report is aimed at delivering a comprehensive view of the surgical navigation systems market dynamics and structure by identifying and providing information regarding the key market segments. It also focuses on an all-encompassing analysis of leading market players by financial position, product, product portfolio, price, growth strategies, and regional presence. It offers PORTER's analysis and SWOT analysis to record the question of shareholders and highlights the investment potential in the upcoming future. It also showcases different procedures and strategies of companies currently operating in the market. It further examines the components, convincing market expansion, growth patterns, restricting factors, and market strategies.





Developed Healthcare Infrastructure to Facilitate Growth in North America

Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global surgical navigation systems market size owing to highly developed healthcare infrastructure, which is also expected to fuel demand for advanced electronic devices. Moreover, the gradual shift in the adoption of minimally invasive procedures from conventional surgical procedures is expected to boost the growth of the surgical navigation systems market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is predicted to offer huge opportunities for the surgical navigation systems market due to the increasing number of surgical procedures. The rising demand for advanced healthcare systems will also aid growth in Asia Pacific. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging nations is expected to further stimulate the surgical navigation systems market growth in Asia Pacific.





Introduction of Mazor X Stealth(TM) by Medtronic to Augment Market Expansion

The launch of advanced Mazor X Stealth(TM) Edition by Medtronic is predicted to boost the surgical navigation systems market revenue during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2019, Medtronic launched an advanced Mazor X Stealth(TM) Edition with an aim to offer assistance in robotic spine surgeries. The newly developed system is the fusion of robotics and surgical navigation system, which offers optimum efficiency in computerized surgical planning, surgical guidance, and navigation feedback. Furthermore, the approval of LaproGuard by the FDA is predicted to spur new opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

For instance, in December 2018, Mariner Endosurgery received Food and Drug Administration approval for their newly developed surgical navigation system, LaparoGuard, which is developed to offer 3D visualization during minimally invasive surgeries. The innovative surgical navigation system will also aid surgeons in guiding their tools and informing their surgical approach. Mitch Wilson, President of Mariner Endosurgery, said in a statement, "LaparoGuard empowers surgeons to have the latest in advanced visualization, augmented reality and spatial awareness tools for minimally invasive procedures.





Some of the Major Companies in the Surgical Navigation Systems Market Include:

Medtronic

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

CASCINATION AG

Navigate Surgical Technologies Inc.

BRAINLAB AG

Fiagon AG Medical Technologies

Amplitude Surgical

OrthAlign, Inc.

7D Surgical, and others.





Market Segmentation:

By Technology

Electromagnetic Navigation System

Optical Navigation System

Fluoroscopic Navigation System

Hybrid Navigation System

Others

By Application

ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) Surgery

Neurosurgery

Dental Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





