Enstar Reinsures Hiscox Legacy Portfolio

Globe Newswire  
June 03, 2021 2:00am   Comments
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) announces today that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries has completed a Loss Portfolio Transfer with Hiscox Ltd ("Hiscox"), pursuant to which Enstar's Syndicate 2008 has reinsured a diversified portfolio of legacy insurance business underwritten by Hiscox Syndicate 3624, including the majority of Hiscox USA's surplus lines broker business.

Through the transaction, Hiscox has ceded net insurance reserves of approximately $520 million at 31st December 2020 relating to 2019 and prior-year business.

About Enstar

Enstar is a NASDAQ-listed leading global insurance group that offers innovative capital release solutions through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. A market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, Enstar has acquired over 100 companies and portfolios since its formation in 2001. For further information about Enstar, see www.enstargroup.com.

Contact: Group Communications
Telephone: +1 (441) 292-3645


Primary Logo

