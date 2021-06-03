SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Aterian, Inc. - ATER

NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aterian, Inc. ("Aterian" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATER). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Aterian and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 4, 2021, Culper Research ("Culper") published a short report addressing Aterian, entitled "Aterian (ATER): Bought from Felons & Fraudsters, Sold to You." The Culper report described Aterian as having "ties to convicted criminals" and "promoting what we believe is an overhyped ‘AI' narrative and a string of garbage acquisitions to mask the failure of its already ill-conceived core business." The Culper report asserted that "[o]ver 25% of Aterian shares now belong to two felons and two alleged scam artists, all of whom will be free to dump their stock by August."

Following publication of the Culper report, Aterian's stock price fell $3.04 or 14.71% percent to close at $17.62 on May 4, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions.

