SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Rekor Systems, Inc. - REKR

NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Rekor Systems, Inc. ("Rekor" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REKR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Rekor and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 26, 2021, Western Edge published a report addressing Rekor, entitled "Rekor Systems: Lackluster Growth Runway And Exaggerated Insurance Scheme Raise Substantial Downside Risk". The Western Edge report alleged, among other things, that the Company's "realized results suggest management's potential revenue guidance could be overstated by up to 80%." Also on May 26, 2021, Mariner Research Group ("Mariner") published a report addressing Rekor, entitled "REKR – Government documents to not support investor expectations". The Mariner report "highlight[ed] government documentation which chows that REKR's revenue opportunities are likely a fraction of what investors expect." Among other things, Mariner alleged that "Oklahoma government budgets imply that REKR's much vaunted UVED program is a sub $2MM revenue opportunity—almost 96% less than the >$40MM in revenue intimated by Rekor's CEO".

Following publication of the two reports, Rekor's stock price fell $0.44 cents per share, or 3.93% to close at $10.77 per share on May 26, 2021.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com



