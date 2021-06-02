International Folk Art Market Announces Artist Lineup for 2021 Summer Market
Santa Fe, New Mexico, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world's largest folk art market–the International Folk Art Market (IFAM)–is returning in-person in Santa Fe on July 7 – July 11, 2021 and July 14 – July 18, 2021 with an incredible lineup of international folk artists in all mediums, including an array of returning artists and 37 first-time IFAM Market Artists.
"We're thrilled to have such an amazing lineup of talented artists from across the globe," said Stuart Ashman, IFAM CEO. "Attendees will enjoy a wide variety of pieces from new artists, as well as those they've come to admire at past markets."
Week one will run Wednesday, July 7–Sunday, July 11 and feature artists from 23 different countries. Week one participating artists are as follows (* denotes first-time IFAM artists):
- Hocine Bazine (Algeria): Rugs
- Karim Oukid Ouksel (Algeria): Jewelry
- Magno Caterino Mahecha and Reinel Mendoza – Cooperativa Divino Niño (Colombia): Apparel, Basketry, Beaded Jewelry
- Marlen Pacheco (Colombia): Rugs
- Gary González* - Taller Centro Artesanal Del Sombrero Wayuú (Colombia): Hats
- Leonidas Gutiérrez* - Artesanias Koregujie Pairepa (Colombia): Apparel, Textiles
- Clandestina* (Cuba): Textiles, Apparel
- Dairan Fernandez De La Fuenta (Cuba): 2D Art
- Julio Barbón Davis (Cuba): 2D Art
- Luis Rodriguez Ricardo – El Grupo Bayate (Cuba): 2D Art
- Tinstaba Master Sisal Weavers (Eswatini): Basketry, Beaded Jewelry
- Amalia Gue – Cooperativa Ixbalamke (Guatemala): Apparel, Textiles
- Multicolores (Guatemala): Rugs
- Sándor Pál (Hungary): Jewelry
- Zsuzsa Zsigmond (Hungary): Textiles
- Adil M. Khatri and Zakiya Adil Khatri* (India): Apparel
- Adiv Pure Nature (India): Apparel, Textiles
- Avani Earthcraft (India): Apparel, Textiles
- Dwaraka Plus (India): Textiles
- Hemangini Rathore – Sudarshan (India): Apparel, Textiles
- Lai by Puja Bhargava Kamath* (India): Jewelry
- Mamta Varma – Bhairvis Chikan (India): Apparel, Textiles
- Pachan Premjibhai Siju* (India): Apparel, Textiles
- Qasab Qutch Craftswomen (India): Apparel, Textiles
- Andrea Usai – KOKKU (Italy): Jewelry
- Maki Aizawa and Tsuyo Onodera* - Sonoma Cultural Exchange (Japan): Mixed
- Acacia Moyo – Olmakau Women's Beading Cooperative (Kenya): Jewelry
- Zhanyl Sharshembieva, Kadyrkul Sharshembieva, Aitolkun Sharshembieva, Raushan Sharshembieva – Seven Sisters (Kyrgyzstan): Apparel, Textiles
- Zhanyl Sharshembieva, Syrgak Aitkulov (Kyrgyzstan): Jewelry
- Bounkhong Signavon (Lao PDR): Apparel, Textiles
- Marie Rasoanantenaina, Tahiana Creation (Madagascar): Baskets
- Lalaina Raharindimby, Organization of Wild Silk Producers (Madagascar): Textiles
- Aissata Namoko – Coopérative Djiguiyaso (Mali): Textiles
- Mohamed El Maouloud Ag Hamid – Association Timidwa (Mali): Jewelry
- Banamex (Mexico): Mixed Media
- Agustin Cruz Prudencio (Mexico): 3D Art
- José Luis Reyes Martínez (Mexico): Ceramics
- Manuel Jerónimo Reyes, José Manual Jerónimo Ceja, and María Guadalupe Fabián Medina* (Mexico): Ceramics
- Isabelle Collins – Arte Ventosa (Mexico): 3D Art
- Josué Eleazar Castro Razo and Elisa Ayala y Josué Castro (Mexico): 3D Art
- La Familia Lorenzo Mexican Folk Art (Mexico): 2D Art
- Porfirio Gutierrez and Juana Gutierrez Contreras (Mexico): Rugs
- Florencia Espinal Ramirez and Vicente Castillo (Mexico): 3D Art
- Federico Jiminez (Mexico): Jewelry
- Julio Laja Chichicaxtle* – Manteles Bordados Otomí Hechos A Mano (Mexico): Textiles
- Pedro Meza – Sna Jolobil (Mexico); Apparel, Textiles
- Yesenia Yadira Salgado Tellez (Mexico): Jewelry
- Elhadji Mohamed Koumama (Niger): Jewelry
- Gasali Adeyemo (Nigeria): Apparel, Textiles
- Timoteo Ccarita Sacaca (Peru): Textiles
- Abel Zevallos Montes* - Makiarte (Peru): Apparel, Textiles
- Roots of South Sudan (South Sudan): Jewelry
- Somporn Intaraparyong and Wandee Jitnirat - Chinalai Tribal Antiques, Ltd. (Thailand): Apparel, Textiles
- Mehmet Cetinkaya Gallery (Turkey): Textiles
- Henrietta Snype* (USA): Baskets – nominated by Museum of International Folk Art
- Martha Arquero* (USA): 3D Art – nominated by Museum of Indian Arts and Culture
- David Sloan* (USA): Mixed – nominated by the Wheelwright Museum
- Alisher Khaydarov (Uzbekistan): Jewelry
- Aziz Murtazaev* - Crafts Studio Ikat-Uz (Uzbekistan): Textiles
- Zarina Kendjaeva - School of Traditional Carpet Weaving, Embroidery & Natural Dyeing Supported by Unesco (Uzbekistan): Textiles
- Dilshod Ismanov (Uzbekistan): Rugs
- Gulnora Odilova (Uzbekistan): Textiles
- Muhayo Alieva – Bibi Hanum (Uzbekistan): Apparel, Textiles
- Sanjar Nazarov (Uzbekistan): Textiles
- Fattillo Kendjaev and Rustam Abdullaev, – School of Traditional Carpet Weaving, Embroidery & Natural Dyeing Supported by Unesco (Uzbekistan): Rugs
- Rushana Burkhanova – Bukhara Carpet School (Uzbekistan): Rugs
- Shavkiddin Kamalov, Blacksmith Workshop and Museum (Uzbekistan): Metal
Week two will run Wednesday, July 14–Sunday July 18 and will feature artists from 23 different countries. Week two participating artists are as follows (* denotes first-time IFAM artists):
- Jerónimo Coll (Argentina): Leatherwork
- Zhou Xingshi – Soul Indigo (China): Textiles
- Crucelina Chocho Opua (Colombia): Baskets
- Luis Alberto Cano (Colombia): Jewlery
- Maria Concepcion Ospina Gomez – Kayuusipaa (Colombia): Apparel, Textiles
- Roberto Domingo Gil Esteban (Cuba): 2D Art
- Cenia Gutierrez Alfonso (Cuba): 2D Art
- Leandro Gomez Quintero (Cuba): 3D Art
- Guillermo Estrada Viera* (Cuba): 2D Art
- Tentmakers of Cairo (Egypt): Textiles
- Blaise Cayol (France): Baskets
- Eric Adjetey Anang* (Ghana): 3D Art
- Rosario Ratzán* (Guatemala): Apparel, Textiles
- Gabriel Bien-Aimé* (Haiti): Metal
- Haiti Projects (Haiti): Apparel
- Abduljabbar Khatri and Abdullah Khatri – SIDR Craft (India): Apparel, Textiles
- Durgabai Vyam, Sarita Dhurve, Rajendra Shyam, and Raju Maravi – Gaia Tree (India): 2D Art
- Firdose Ahmad Jan (India): Apparel, Textiles
- Janmamad Salemamad Luhar (India): Apparel, Textiles
- Meeta Mastani – Bindaas Unlimited (India): Apparel, Textiles
- Suifyan Ismail Khatri (India): Apparel, Textiles
- WomenWeave Charitable Trust* (India): Textiles
- Vanita Chauhan* (India): Textiles
- Asif Shaikh (India): Textiles
- Veomanee Douangdala – Ock Pop Tok (Lao PDR): Apparel, Textiles
- Darouny Thongdynalai – Blanc De Noir & Co. (Lao PDR): Jewelry
- Andrea Velasco* – NGO Impacto (Mexico): Apparel, Textiles
- Bonifacio Vasquez Pacheco/Aurelia Gomez Jiminez* (Mexico): Apparel, Textiles
- Juan Isaac Vásquez Garcia, Jerónimo Vásquez Gutiérrez, Isaac Vásquez Gutiérrez, and Wilmer Vásquez Luis – Isaac Vásquez Studio (Mexico): Rugs
- Rafael Cilau Valadez – Wixarikarte (Mexico): 3D Art
- The Huichol Center for Cultural Survival and Traditional Arts* (Mexico): Jewelry
- Carla Fernández (Mexico): Apparel, Textiles
- Manuel David Reyes Ramirez and Maricela Gomez Lopez* (Mexico): Ceramics
- Armando Enrique Jiminez Aragon – Cuna De Artesanos (Mexico): 3D Art
- Soledad Martha Hernandez de Castillo – Taller Alfonso Castillo (Mexico): Ceramics
- Octavio Esteban Reyes (Mexico): Ceramics
- Jose German Punzo Nuñez, Ignacio Punzo Angel, Jose Rosaldo Punzo Nuñez, Ignacio Gabriel Punzo Nuñez, and maria Angelica Nuñez Punzo (Mexico): 3D Art, Metal
- Sita Lama Sherpa – Yangma Olangchung Traditional Weavers Cooperative (Nepal): Rugs
- Gasali Adeyemo (Nigeria): Apparel, Textiles
- Hamdi Natsheh, Hamzeh Natsheh, and Waseem Natsheh – Hebron Glass (Palestine): Glass
- Sulafa Embroidery Centre (Palestine): Textiles
- Lider Rivera Matos (Peru): Jewelry
- Olinda Silvano Inuma De Arias* (Peru): Textiles
- Timoteo Ccarita Sacaca (Peru): Textiles
- Carol Fernandez Tinoco – Amapolay (Peru): Textiles, 2D Art
- Nilda Callanaupa – Centro De Textiles Tradicionales Del Cusco (Peru): Textiles
- Jabulile Nala – Okuhlekodwa Trading and Projects (South Africa): Ceramics
- Luis Méndez López - Luis Méndez Artesanos (Spain): Jewlery
- Salaheddin (Syria): Glass
- Sidai Maasai Women Organization (Tanzania): Jewelry
- Lesia Pona, Olga Pona, Oleg Pona, Nataliya Tereshchak, Katerina Tereshchak, and Valentina Zamulniska – Pokuttya Folk Art (Ukraine): Apparel, Textiles
- Roman Zilinko* (Ukraine): 2D and 3D Art
- Ivan Bobkov* (Ukraine): Ceramics
- Rita Padilla Haufmann* (USA): Textiles – Nominated by the Museum of Spanish Colonia Art
- Jaycee Nahohai* (USA): Ceramics – Nominated by the School for Advanced Research
- Marlene Nielson* (USA): Baskets – Nominated by IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts
- Abdulla Narvzullaev (Uzbekistan): Ceramics
- Bakhtiyor Nazirov and Diyorbek Nazirov* (Uzbekistan): Ceramics
- Ikhtiyor Kendjaev (Uzbekistan): Rugs
- Khomid Zukhurutdinov (Uzbekistan): Rugs
- Madina Kasimbaeva (Uzbekistan): Textiles
- UNESCO: Mixed Media
The Market will be held outside at the Milner Plaza on Museum Hill in Santa Fe. In addition to meeting the artists and browsing work, attendees will be able to buy hand-crafted items including textiles, pottery, jewelry, purses, weavings, toys, shawls and scarves, sculptures, copper bells, baskets, glassware, carpets and rugs, clothing, knives, belts, wallets, and ceramics, among other items.
Tickets are on sale now for specific blocks of time, with a maximum of 200 guests in attendance at any one time. For updates, tickets and more information on IFAM, visit www.folkartmarket.org.
ABOUT IFAM
The International Folk Art Market Santa Fe is a non-profit operating in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, Museum of International Folk Art, Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, Museum of New Mexico Foundation and the City of Santa Fe.
Joanie Griffin International Folk Art Market 505-261-4444 jgriffin@sunny505.com