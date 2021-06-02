International Folk Art Market Announces Artist Lineup for 2021 Summer Market

Santa Fe, New Mexico, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world's largest folk art market–the International Folk Art Market (IFAM)–is returning in-person in Santa Fe on July 7 – July 11, 2021 and July 14 – July 18, 2021 with an incredible lineup of international folk artists in all mediums, including an array of returning artists and 37 first-time IFAM Market Artists.

"We're thrilled to have such an amazing lineup of talented artists from across the globe," said Stuart Ashman, IFAM CEO. "Attendees will enjoy a wide variety of pieces from new artists, as well as those they've come to admire at past markets."

Week one will run Wednesday, July 7–Sunday, July 11 and feature artists from 23 different countries. Week one participating artists are as follows (* denotes first-time IFAM artists):

Hocine Bazine (Algeria): Rugs

Karim Oukid Ouksel (Algeria): Jewelry

Magno Caterino Mahecha and Reinel Mendoza – Cooperativa Divino Niño (Colombia): Apparel, Basketry, Beaded Jewelry

Marlen Pacheco (Colombia): Rugs

Gary González* - Taller Centro Artesanal Del Sombrero Wayuú (Colombia): Hats

Leonidas Gutiérrez* - Artesanias Koregujie Pairepa (Colombia): Apparel, Textiles

Clandestina* (Cuba): Textiles, Apparel

Dairan Fernandez De La Fuenta (Cuba): 2D Art

Julio Barbón Davis (Cuba): 2D Art

Luis Rodriguez Ricardo – El Grupo Bayate (Cuba): 2D Art

Tinstaba Master Sisal Weavers (Eswatini): Basketry, Beaded Jewelry

Amalia Gue – Cooperativa Ixbalamke (Guatemala): Apparel, Textiles

Multicolores (Guatemala): Rugs

Sándor Pál (Hungary): Jewelry

Zsuzsa Zsigmond (Hungary): Textiles

Adil M. Khatri and Zakiya Adil Khatri* (India): Apparel

Adiv Pure Nature (India): Apparel, Textiles

Avani Earthcraft (India): Apparel, Textiles

Dwaraka Plus (India): Textiles

Hemangini Rathore – Sudarshan (India): Apparel, Textiles

Lai by Puja Bhargava Kamath* (India): Jewelry

Mamta Varma – Bhairvis Chikan (India): Apparel, Textiles

Pachan Premjibhai Siju* (India): Apparel, Textiles

Qasab Qutch Craftswomen (India): Apparel, Textiles

Andrea Usai – KOKKU (Italy): Jewelry

Maki Aizawa and Tsuyo Onodera* - Sonoma Cultural Exchange (Japan): Mixed

Acacia Moyo – Olmakau Women's Beading Cooperative (Kenya): Jewelry

Zhanyl Sharshembieva, Kadyrkul Sharshembieva, Aitolkun Sharshembieva, Raushan Sharshembieva – Seven Sisters (Kyrgyzstan): Apparel, Textiles

Zhanyl Sharshembieva, Syrgak Aitkulov (Kyrgyzstan): Jewelry

Bounkhong Signavon (Lao PDR): Apparel, Textiles

Marie Rasoanantenaina, Tahiana Creation (Madagascar): Baskets

Lalaina Raharindimby, Organization of Wild Silk Producers (Madagascar): Textiles

Aissata Namoko – Coopérative Djiguiyaso (Mali): Textiles

Mohamed El Maouloud Ag Hamid – Association Timidwa (Mali): Jewelry

Banamex (Mexico): Mixed Media

Agustin Cruz Prudencio (Mexico): 3D Art

José Luis Reyes Martínez (Mexico): Ceramics

Manuel Jerónimo Reyes, José Manual Jerónimo Ceja, and María Guadalupe Fabián Medina* (Mexico): Ceramics

Isabelle Collins – Arte Ventosa (Mexico): 3D Art

Josué Eleazar Castro Razo and Elisa Ayala y Josué Castro (Mexico): 3D Art

La Familia Lorenzo Mexican Folk Art (Mexico): 2D Art

Porfirio Gutierrez and Juana Gutierrez Contreras (Mexico): Rugs

Florencia Espinal Ramirez and Vicente Castillo (Mexico): 3D Art

Federico Jiminez (Mexico): Jewelry

Julio Laja Chichicaxtle* – Manteles Bordados Otomí Hechos A Mano (Mexico): Textiles

Pedro Meza – Sna Jolobil (Mexico); Apparel, Textiles

Yesenia Yadira Salgado Tellez (Mexico): Jewelry

Elhadji Mohamed Koumama (Niger): Jewelry

Gasali Adeyemo (Nigeria): Apparel, Textiles

Timoteo Ccarita Sacaca (Peru): Textiles

Abel Zevallos Montes* - Makiarte (Peru): Apparel, Textiles

Roots of South Sudan (South Sudan): Jewelry

Somporn Intaraparyong and Wandee Jitnirat - Chinalai Tribal Antiques, Ltd. (Thailand): Apparel, Textiles

Mehmet Cetinkaya Gallery (Turkey): Textiles

Henrietta Snype* (USA): Baskets – nominated by Museum of International Folk Art

Martha Arquero* (USA): 3D Art – nominated by Museum of Indian Arts and Culture

David Sloan* (USA): Mixed – nominated by the Wheelwright Museum

Alisher Khaydarov (Uzbekistan): Jewelry

Aziz Murtazaev* - Crafts Studio Ikat-Uz (Uzbekistan): Textiles

Zarina Kendjaeva - School of Traditional Carpet Weaving, Embroidery & Natural Dyeing Supported by Unesco (Uzbekistan): Textiles

Dilshod Ismanov (Uzbekistan): Rugs

Gulnora Odilova (Uzbekistan): Textiles

Muhayo Alieva – Bibi Hanum (Uzbekistan): Apparel, Textiles

Sanjar Nazarov (Uzbekistan): Textiles

Fattillo Kendjaev and Rustam Abdullaev, – School of Traditional Carpet Weaving, Embroidery & Natural Dyeing Supported by Unesco (Uzbekistan): Rugs

Rushana Burkhanova – Bukhara Carpet School (Uzbekistan): Rugs

Shavkiddin Kamalov, Blacksmith Workshop and Museum (Uzbekistan): Metal

Week two will run Wednesday, July 14–Sunday July 18 and will feature artists from 23 different countries. Week two participating artists are as follows (* denotes first-time IFAM artists):

Jerónimo Coll (Argentina): Leatherwork

Zhou Xingshi – Soul Indigo (China): Textiles

Crucelina Chocho Opua (Colombia): Baskets

Luis Alberto Cano (Colombia): Jewlery

Maria Concepcion Ospina Gomez – Kayuusipaa (Colombia): Apparel, Textiles

Roberto Domingo Gil Esteban (Cuba): 2D Art

Cenia Gutierrez Alfonso (Cuba): 2D Art

Leandro Gomez Quintero (Cuba): 3D Art

Guillermo Estrada Viera* (Cuba): 2D Art

Tentmakers of Cairo (Egypt): Textiles

Blaise Cayol (France): Baskets

Eric Adjetey Anang* (Ghana): 3D Art

Rosario Ratzán* (Guatemala): Apparel, Textiles

Gabriel Bien-Aimé* (Haiti): Metal

Haiti Projects (Haiti): Apparel

Abduljabbar Khatri and Abdullah Khatri – SIDR Craft (India): Apparel, Textiles

Durgabai Vyam, Sarita Dhurve, Rajendra Shyam, and Raju Maravi – Gaia Tree (India): 2D Art

Firdose Ahmad Jan (India): Apparel, Textiles

Janmamad Salemamad Luhar (India): Apparel, Textiles

Meeta Mastani – Bindaas Unlimited (India): Apparel, Textiles

Suifyan Ismail Khatri (India): Apparel, Textiles

WomenWeave Charitable Trust* (India): Textiles

Vanita Chauhan* (India): Textiles

Asif Shaikh (India): Textiles

Veomanee Douangdala – Ock Pop Tok (Lao PDR): Apparel, Textiles

Darouny Thongdynalai – Blanc De Noir & Co. (Lao PDR): Jewelry

Andrea Velasco* – NGO Impacto (Mexico): Apparel, Textiles

Bonifacio Vasquez Pacheco/Aurelia Gomez Jiminez* (Mexico): Apparel, Textiles

Juan Isaac Vásquez Garcia, Jerónimo Vásquez Gutiérrez, Isaac Vásquez Gutiérrez, and Wilmer Vásquez Luis – Isaac Vásquez Studio (Mexico): Rugs

Rafael Cilau Valadez – Wixarikarte (Mexico): 3D Art

The Huichol Center for Cultural Survival and Traditional Arts* (Mexico): Jewelry

Carla Fernández (Mexico): Apparel, Textiles

Manuel David Reyes Ramirez and Maricela Gomez Lopez* (Mexico): Ceramics

Armando Enrique Jiminez Aragon – Cuna De Artesanos (Mexico): 3D Art

Soledad Martha Hernandez de Castillo – Taller Alfonso Castillo (Mexico): Ceramics

Octavio Esteban Reyes (Mexico): Ceramics

Jose German Punzo Nuñez, Ignacio Punzo Angel, Jose Rosaldo Punzo Nuñez, Ignacio Gabriel Punzo Nuñez, and maria Angelica Nuñez Punzo (Mexico): 3D Art, Metal

Sita Lama Sherpa – Yangma Olangchung Traditional Weavers Cooperative (Nepal): Rugs

Gasali Adeyemo (Nigeria): Apparel, Textiles

Hamdi Natsheh, Hamzeh Natsheh, and Waseem Natsheh – Hebron Glass (Palestine): Glass

Sulafa Embroidery Centre (Palestine): Textiles

Lider Rivera Matos (Peru): Jewelry

Olinda Silvano Inuma De Arias* (Peru): Textiles

Timoteo Ccarita Sacaca (Peru): Textiles

Carol Fernandez Tinoco – Amapolay (Peru): Textiles, 2D Art

Nilda Callanaupa – Centro De Textiles Tradicionales Del Cusco (Peru): Textiles

Jabulile Nala – Okuhlekodwa Trading and Projects (South Africa): Ceramics

Luis Méndez López - Luis Méndez Artesanos (Spain): Jewlery

Salaheddin (Syria): Glass

Sidai Maasai Women Organization (Tanzania): Jewelry

Lesia Pona, Olga Pona, Oleg Pona, Nataliya Tereshchak, Katerina Tereshchak, and Valentina Zamulniska – Pokuttya Folk Art (Ukraine): Apparel, Textiles

Roman Zilinko* (Ukraine): 2D and 3D Art

Ivan Bobkov* (Ukraine): Ceramics

Rita Padilla Haufmann* (USA): Textiles – Nominated by the Museum of Spanish Colonia Art

Jaycee Nahohai* (USA): Ceramics – Nominated by the School for Advanced Research

Marlene Nielson* (USA): Baskets – Nominated by IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts

Abdulla Narvzullaev (Uzbekistan): Ceramics

Bakhtiyor Nazirov and Diyorbek Nazirov* (Uzbekistan): Ceramics

Ikhtiyor Kendjaev (Uzbekistan): Rugs

Khomid Zukhurutdinov (Uzbekistan): Rugs

Madina Kasimbaeva (Uzbekistan): Textiles

UNESCO: Mixed Media

The Market will be held outside at the Milner Plaza on Museum Hill in Santa Fe. In addition to meeting the artists and browsing work, attendees will be able to buy hand-crafted items including textiles, pottery, jewelry, purses, weavings, toys, shawls and scarves, sculptures, copper bells, baskets, glassware, carpets and rugs, clothing, knives, belts, wallets, and ceramics, among other items.

Tickets are on sale now for specific blocks of time, with a maximum of 200 guests in attendance at any one time. For updates, tickets and more information on IFAM, visit www.folkartmarket.org .

ABOUT IFAM

The International Folk Art Market Santa Fe is a non-profit operating in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, Museum of International Folk Art, Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, Museum of New Mexico Foundation and the City of Santa Fe.





