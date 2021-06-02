 Skip to main content

Methode Electronics to Present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 02, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
CHICAGO, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI), a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user interface, LED lighting system, and power distribution applications, will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 9 at 9:20 a.m. EDT.

A simultaneous webcast can be accessed through the company's website, www.methode.com, by selecting the Investors page. The webcast will also be archived on the same Investors page.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.
Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) is a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions with sales, engineering and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia. We design, engineer, and produce mechatronic products for OEMs utilizing our broad range of technologies for user interface, LED lighting system, power distribution and sensor applications.

Our solutions are found in the end markets of transportation (including automotive, commercial vehicle, e-bike, aerospace, bus and rail), cloud computing infrastructure, construction equipment, consumer appliance, and medical devices. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, Interface and Medical.

For Methode Electronics, Inc.
Robert K. Cherry
Vice President Investor Relations
rcherry@methode.com
708-457-4030


