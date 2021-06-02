ShotSpotter Promotes Regan Davis to Senior Vice President of Customer Success and Field Engineering as Division Broadens Mission

NEWARK, Calif., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI), a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, today announced the promotion of Regan Davis from Vice President of Customer Success to the new position of Senior Vice President of Customer Success and Field Engineering. In her elevated senior leadership role, Davis will lead an expanded team strategically dedicated to helping customers get maximum value from ShotSpotter's solutions from initial service deployment through customer onboarding with best practices including a new community engagement playbook.



ShotSpotter's Customer Success team is staffed with highly-experienced former law enforcement officers from major police departments and Federal agencies such as the ATF. The team works closely with the more than 100 agencies using ShotSpotter across the country to onboard them and promote best practices such as leveraging Crime Gun Intelligence Centers (CGIC) to more quickly investigate, identify and interrupt serial shooters that drive most of the gun-crime.

"Regan has brought positive customer-focused energy to help build and expand the role of the Customer Success team so that it now encompasses the full customer experience from a smooth deployment to working with agencies to improve use of our solution to community engagement," said Ralph A. Clark, president and CEO, ShotSpotter. "ShotSpotter technology is world class, and when combined with the intentional application of best practices as part of a multi-faceted precision policing strategy, it has proven to help our customers drive positive outcomes."

One of the new functions of Customer Success is the addition of a community engagement team focused on helping bring more of the community perspective to the company's products as well as helping agencies build better relationships with community groups and local government in cities using ShotSpotter.



About ShotSpotter, Inc.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) is a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement officials to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime. The company's products are trusted by more than 100 U.S. cities to help make their communities safer. The platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond™, the leading gunshot detection, location, and forensic system, and ShotSpotter Connect™, patrol management software to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter Investigate™ is an investigative case management solution that helps detectives connect the dots and share information more effectively to improve case clearance rates. ShotSpotter also serves the corporate and college security markets and has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

