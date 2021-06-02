U.S. Global Investors Continues GROW Dividends

San Antonio, TX, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW), a registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, will continue its payment of monthly dividends.

The company's board of directors approved payment of the $0.0050 per share per month dividend beginning in July 2021 and continuing through September 2021. The record dates are July 12, August 16 and September 13, and the payment dates will be July 26, August 30 and September 27.

At the May 28, 2021, closing price of $6.22, the $0.0050 monthly dividend equals a 0.96% yield on an annualized basis.

The continuation of future cash dividends will be determined by U.S. Global's board of directors, at its sole discretion, after review of the company's financial performance and other factors, and is dependent on earnings, operations, capital requirements, general financial condition of the company and general business conditions.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.





