Kimball International, Inc. to Host Investor Meetings at the Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 02, 2021 2:00pm
JASPER, Ind., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) announced its participation in the Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference. Chief Executive Officer Kristie Juster and Chief Financial Officer T.J. Wolfe will host investor meetings on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

About Kimball International, Inc.

Kimball International is one of the world's leading omnichannel commercial furnishings companies. For over 70 years, we have offered a unique portfolio of brands, with a commitment to craftsmanship and insights-driven innovation, all to help you create inspirational places for working, healing, learning, hospitality and home. The Kimball International family of brands includes Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style and Poppin. Kimball International is based in Jasper, Indiana.
www.kimballinternational.com

Investor Contacts:
Lynn Morgen lynn.morgen@advisiry.com
Eric Prouty eric.prouty@advisiry.com

Kimball International
1600 Royal Street
Jasper, IN 47546
Telephone 812.482.1600


