CIO Leadership: Designing an Agile Enterprise Architecture with a Need for Speed will Drive the Discussion at the 2021 HMG Live! Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 9

WESTPORT, Conn., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World's #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 9. HMG Strategy's highly interactive digital events bring together the world's most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that technology executives face today – and into the future.

The 2021 HMG Live! Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit will focus on successful approaches to designing agile enterprise architectures that can accelerate data-driven decision-making while keeping pace with the speed of business.

"Business is more dynamic than ever, and with business conditions and customer behavior changing constantly, successful companies need agile enterprise infrastructures that can help address changing market conditions," said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy.

HMG Strategy is also excited to have special guest speaker and bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey share his insights on why a high-trust culture can operate with greater efficiency and at less cost along with recommendations for CIOs and technology executives to cultivate trust with the CEO, the Board and across the organization.

World-class business technology executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Julia Anderson, Global CIO, Smithfield Foods

Vince Campisi, SVP, Enterprise Services & Chief Digital Officer, Raytheon Technologies

Karl Hightower, CDO, Novant Health

Dustin Hillard, CTO, eSentire

Khalid Kark, Research Director, CIO Program, Deloitte

Stuart Kippelman, CIO, Parsons Corporation

Shamla Naidoo, Independent Director, QBE North America

Jim Panos, CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc.

Joseph Puglisi, VP IT, Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

Anna Ransley, Vice President, Digital and Technology, Heineken

Jim Swanson, EVP and Enterprise CIO, Johnson & Johnson

Millie Torres, GTO Global Head of Risk Control, Regulatory and Reviews, Broadridge

George Westerman, Senior Lecturer, Principal Research Scientist, Workforce Learning, MIT Jameel World Education Lab, MIT Sloan School of Management



Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 9 include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, eSentire, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, NPower, PagerDuty, RingCentral, Rubrik, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Fairfield-Westchester, Skybox Security, Sonatype, and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy's 2021 HMG Live! 2nd U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit will be held on June 16. Timely topics to be explored at this international event will include insights into enabling organizational agility and how to help line-of-business leaders respond to the changing business landscape quickly and effectively. The summit will also explore recommendations on how CIOs and technology executives can contribute to environmental and social causes for their organizations and their communities – and make an impact by doing so.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event will include:

Donya Amer, CEO, Bosch Climate Solutions

Danny Attias, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Anthony Nolan

Charlotte Baldwin, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Frank Bignone, Global Director of Digital Transformation (DX) Division, FPT Corporation

Avril Chester, Chief Technology Officer, Founder & CEO, Cancer Central, Royal Institute of British Architects

Joanna Drake, CIO, The Hut Group

Tony Healy, Group Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, Ticketer & Fara AS

Clare Hickie, Regional CIO, EMEA & APJ, Workday, Inc.

Vicky Higgin, CIO, Highways England

Jayne Hill, Engineering Officer & Mental Health First-Aider, Blue Prism

Tim Oldman, Founder and CEO, Leesman

Dave Roberts, Global IT Director, Stantec

Graham Spivey, Chief Communications Officer, UK IT Leaders

Natalie Whittlesey, Area Leader, EMEA Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2nd U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 16 include Akamai, Ally.io, Auth0, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, FPT Corporation, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Skybox Security, Sonatype, UK Innovative Tech Leaders, Workday, and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! 2nd Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 17. Chief topics that will be explored at the event will include recommendations for CIOs and business technology leaders to build trust at the executive level; opportunities for business technology executives to accelerate their career ascent while acting as a talent magnet; and an inside look at hot enterprise technologies that can help move the needle for the business.

Top-tier business technology executives and industry experts speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! 2nd Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Renee Arrington, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

Edwin Doyle, Cyber Security Strategist, Check Point Software Technologies

Dax Grant, CIO, Global Operations, HSBC

Art Hopkins, Executive Director, Russell Reynolds Associates

Rohit Jain, Senior Director, Finance Systems, Upwork

Anupam Khare, SVP & CIO, Oshkosh Corp.

Talvis Love, SVP & CIO, Baxter International

Rick Merrick, CIO, TCS Education System; President, SIM Chicago Chapter

David Politis, Founder and CEO, BetterCloud

Trevor Schulze, SVP & CIO, RingCentral

Thierry Van Landegem, Executive Director, IIoT Cohort, mHUB Accelerator Program, mHUB

Jon Walden, CTO – Americas, Blue Prism

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2nd Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Blue Prism, Check Point Software Technologies, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Gigamon, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Chicago, Skybox Security, Sonatype, Starburst, Upwork and Zscaler.

HMG STRATEGY'S 2021 GLOBAL LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE AWARDS

The HMG Strategy 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards honor exemplary technology leaders and leadership teams who are delivering exceptional value to their organizations. This award recognizes those who have reimagined and reinvented themselves to place their organizations on the fast track to groundbreaking transformation in dynamic times. Technology executives and their teams who receive these awards are being recognized for accomplishments in the following areas: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Leading into the C-suite; Creating New Go-to-Market Business Models; Modernizing Enterprise Architecture; and Building a Culture of Trust.

UPCOMING WEBINARS & DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES

On June 10, HMG Strategy will be hosting a webinar powered by Zoom on ‘The Next Disruption: Hybrid Working.' This webinar will feature Callie Baumann, Vice President of Employee Technology Experience, Digital Workspace at Humana; Brian Kirkland, CTO at Choice Hotels; ML Madhavaro, CIO at Exterran Energy Solutions; Matthew Rosenquist, CISO at Eclipz.io; and Gary Sorrentino, Global Deputy CIO at Zoom. These executives will share a variety of perspectives on how work will be done going forward, where we work from, how we work and what this is all going to look like.

ABOUT HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-driven research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world's top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that's designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

