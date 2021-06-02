Celebrate Dad and Make a Splash at Zehnder's of Frankenmuth

FRANKENMUTH, Mich., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Show Dad and all fathers how special they are by treating them to dinner at Zehnder's for Father's Day. A special feast is planned that includes the famous and favorite all-you-can-eat Chicken dinner with all the trimmings plus Breaded Jumbo Shrimp, Sliced Prime Rib, and to top it off, Apple Strudel, all for $36.95 per person. Ask about the new Front Porch seating overlooking Main Street; availability is weather permitting.



Each Dad dining at Zehnder's on Father's Day will receive a voucher from their server to be redeemed in the Tap Room for a custom 32-ounce Howler. "Dads can purchase their favorite brew to fill their Howler, or take it home empty to be filled another day," said Zehnder's Chairman and CEO Al Zehnder. "Sorry Dad's, while we would love to provide a full complimentary Howler, the laws of the Michigan Liquor Commission just don't allow us to give away free alcohol."

Thousands of fathers from all over Michigan enjoy playing The Fortress, Zehnder's 18-hole championship golf course. Providing over 6,800 yards of challenging play, The Fortress is continually rated as one of Michigan's top golf destinations. Whether a gift from the Pro Shop or a certificate for lessons or golf, there is something for every dad.

Make it a wet, wild and memorable weekend with a reservation at the 50,000 square-foot Zehnder's Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark. The waterpark capacity has been increased to 50 percent. In addition to an outdoor family pool area, the Mushroom Grille concession area and locker rooms, the new Atrium Waterpark includes: a four person, six-story family raft ride, an action river, The Super Loop - a thrilling six-story speed slide, zero entry pool with water geysers, water basketball, and a variety of family water activities, private family cabanas and large family hot tub. Splash Village is open year round with packages for families and groups; day passes are available, but limited.

June Frankenmuth Fun for Everyone

Just 90 miles north of Detroit, the Bavarian-theme town of Frankenmuth offers year- round activities, special events, shopping and dining. Frankenmuth is one of the state's top tourist destinations with more than 3 million visitors each year.

June During the month of June feast on an all-you-can-eat Chicken and Barbecue Pork Ribs dinner with delicious sides for $31.95 per person.

June 10-13 Frankenmuth Bavarian Festival – Street Party: Friday, June 11; Kid's Parade: Saturday, June 12; Bavarian Festival Parade: Sunday, June 13. The event features traditional German entertainers, polka bands and more.

June 11 Zehnder's Tap Room Craft Beer Party - Front Porch and Northside Parking Lot from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. while the Bavarian Festival Street Party is going on. Enjoy a Bier garden atmosphere serving 20 Craft Beers, cold drinks, brats, sandwiches, pretzel breadsticks, sweet treats and more. Entertainment by the Whiskey Biscuit band from 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the Tap Room.

June 23 - 25 Zehnder's Ragtime Festival - Reservations are still available for concerts, lunch and dinner events. Zehnder's has been host to ragtime performers from around the United States and Canada for over 25 years. Enjoy ragtime music performed by featured pianist, Bob Milne and other world renowned musicians.

June 26 Zehnder's Summer Tea at the Fortress Golf Course Pavilion – Make reservations to enjoy a relaxing and delicious luncheon outdoors under the Pavilion. Take home your own ceramic hors d'oeuvre tray and two ice tea glasses. $55 per person.

Zehnder's is a 2020 recipient of the James Beard America's Classics Award given to locally owned restaurants that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community. In addition to its 1,500 seat restaurant, Zehnder's of Frankenmuth owns and operates Zehnder's Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark, Zehnder's retail marketplace, and the 18-hole championship golf course, The Fortress. Learn more about Zehnder's at www.Zehnders.com , or call 800-863-7999 for central reservations for dining, golf, meetings and lodging.

