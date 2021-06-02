Ensemble Health Partners Acquires Digital Patient Communications Platform, Odeza, to Transform Patient Experience

Cincinnati, Ohio, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners ("Ensemble"), the industry leader in end-to-end revenue cycle management, announced today it has acquired Odeza, an all-in-one digital consumer communications platform that integrates with leading electronic health record ("EHR") platforms to unify, simplify and automate patient interactions. The integration of this innovative technology into Ensemble's proprietary revenue cycle platform, Ensemble IQ, will provide engaging digital experiences for patients while increasing revenues and reducing administrative costs for providers.

Odeza facilitates a uniquely integrated approach by bringing together the key elements of convenience and coordination frequently missing from traditional provider-patient communications. Using AI-enabled communication technology, the Odeza platform helps providers reach the modern healthcare consumer with intelligent, real-time two-way texting, interactive voice response (IVR) calls, email, live chat and web-based chatbots. The platform requires no app download or portal login by patients and enables more than 20 use cases, including scheduling confirmations and appointment reminders, appointment waitlist and backfill, order and referral management, patient balance reminders and payments, and ratings/reviews and service recovery. From patient acquisition to payment to retention, Odeza's solutions help healthcare providers increase patient volumes while improving patient engagement and loyalty.

"Ensemble IQ has a proven track record of dramatically improving revenue cycle performance for our clients, and Odeza will allow us to expand our capabilities to help healthcare providers reach today's highly connected patients with automated, digital touch points," said Judson Ivy, Founder and CEO of Ensemble. "This new technology, along with our people and processes, will allow us to continue to redefine the possible in healthcare for both providers and patients."

"Combining our experience developing mobile technologies and digital patient communication solutions with Ensemble's industry-leading expertise creates an unrivaled platform for healthcare organizations looking to realize value on their digital investments while meeting the expectations of today's consumers," said Odeza Founder and CEO Dan Melillo, who will be joining Ensemble's leadership team as Chief Digital Officer.

Ensemble partners with more than 380 hospitals and 8,000 healthcare providers across the U.S. to improve financial performance and patient experiences, allowing providers to focus on improving clinical outcomes and reinvesting in patient care. Ensemble experienced significant growth in 2020, adding a record number of new end-to-end clients and achieving record revenue, as well as hiring more than 1,500 new employees nationwide.

This momentum has continued in 2021. With the most advanced automation technology in the market, Ensemble was recently granted five patents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, with six others pending. In February 2021, Ensemble was awarded the "Best in KLAS" designation for full revenue cycle outsourcing for the second year in a row, receiving the highest score in KLAS history of any revenue cycle management company for our ability to exceed expectations and deliver tangible outcomes for clients.

About Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups. We purpose built our end-to-end revenue cycle platform to deliver significant and sustainable financial performance improvement for our clients, improve the patient experience, and allow providers to focus on clinical care. We offer both end-to-end revenue cycle management as well as a comprehensive suite of point solutions to healthcare providers throughout the U.S., forging deep relationships with our clients to find innovative solutions and deliver lasting results. Recognized with multiple industry awards and as a Becker's Healthcare Top Workplace, Ensemble is setting a new standard for revenue cycle management — redefining the possible in healthcare by empowering people to be the difference. For more information, visit www.EnsembleHP.com.

About Odeza

Odeza® builds interactive technologies that give providers the power to connect with patients smarter, better, faster. The digital health company simplifies, integrates and automates provider-patient communication to create a seamless experience. From two-way SMS, voice, and email to live chat and web-based chatbots, Odeza's comprehensive patient outreach platform bridges digital touch points to reach the highly connected, modern healthcare consumer. For more information, visit www.Odeza.com.

