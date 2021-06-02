LogicMonitor Earns TrustRadius 2021 Top Rated Award for IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tools

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor , the leading cloud-based infrastructure monitoring and observability platform for enterprises and managed service providers, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized the company with a 2021 Top Rated Award for IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tools based on more than 100 LogicMonitor product reviews and ratings provided to TrustRadius by IT professionals. TrustRadius also named LogicMonitor a TRUE-certified vendor for being transparent, responsive, unbiased, and ethical in sourcing and using customer reviews of its unified observability platform.



"Having our platform recognized as ‘best in class' by TrustRadius is a significant honor because unbiased customer feedback is what TrustRadius is all about, and delivering a foundational observability platform that our customers' businesses can rely on to help them operate better, evolve faster and innovate more efficiently is what LogicMonitor is built for," said Christina Kosmowski, President of LogicMonitor. "As we continue to build the world's most comprehensive, extensible and intelligent monitoring and observability platform, it's a true source of pride to be recognized for exceeding customers' expectations and playing a pivotal role in accelerating the digital transformation and cloud initiatives of so many innovative companies."

The LogicMonitor platform provides its customers with unprecedented visibility across their hybrid infrastructures, applications and business systems to help predict problems before they occur and prevent costly downtime. The company's comprehensive monitoring and observability platform, combined with its AIOps capabilities, provides IT teams with a single pane of glass from which to monitor and manage complex, hybrid IT environments that often include on-premises, cloud, containers, microservices and more.

Highlights from a selection of verified LogicMonitor customer reviews include:

"If you want to improve your Ops team's ability to react to issues quickly then you need LogicMonitor in your arsenal of tools. LogicMonitor does it all, alerting, logs, remote access. Both on prem and cloud… It's amazing." - Ramsin Gabriel, Senior Virtualization Engineer at RKON Technologies

"LogicMonitor is perfectly suited for smaller IT teams that are required to monitor larger deployments. It provides a single pane of glass that gives you pretty much any information needed to maintain and monitor infrastructure and applications. Its easy-to-use interface and the ease of customizing data points to monitor makes it extremely useful." - John Berry, Sr. Network Engineer at USHealth Group

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinions or status as a TrustRadius customer. A more detailed criteria breakdown on the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners can be found here .

To learn more about the LogicMonitor platform, visit www.logicmonitor.com/ .

About LogicMonitor®

At LogicMonitor®, we expand what's possible for enterprises and MSPs through infrastructure monitoring and observability software. LogicMonitor seamlessly monitors everything from networks to applications to the cloud, empowering companies to focus less on problem-solving and more on evolution. Our cloud-based platform helps ITOps, developers and business leaders see more, know more, and do more. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com .

Contact

Anna Lindsey

LogicMonitor

Tel: (805) 323-3901

Email: anna.lindsey@logicmonitor.com







