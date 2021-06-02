 Skip to main content

InspireMD to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference on June 9, 2021

Globe Newswire  
June 02, 2021 8:04am   Comments
TEL AVIV, Israel, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSPR) developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke caused by Carotid Artery Disease (CAD), announced today that Chief Executive Officer Marvin Slosman will present a corporate overview at the three-day LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference being held on June 8 – 10, 2021.

Mr. Slosman will deliver his corporate presentation on June 9 at 11:30am ET, Track 3.

Investors can register to watch the presentation here.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact assistant@ldmicro.com.

About InspireMD, Inc.
InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes.

InspireMD's common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq-CM under the ticker symbol NSPR. The Company's warrants, NSPR.WS and NSPR.WSB, currently traded on the NYSE: American, have been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"). Trading is expected to begin on June 8, 2021, under the symbols NSPRW and NSPRZ on the Nasdaq.  

Investor Contacts:
Craig Shore
Chief Financial Officer
InspireMD, Inc.
888-776-6804
craigs@inspiremd.com

CORE IR
investor-relations@inspiremd.com



