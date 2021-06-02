Guardion Health Sciences to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference on June 9, 2021

SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI), a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company that develops clinically supported nutrition, supplements, medical foods, and medical devices, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Bret Scholtes will present a corporate overview at the three-day LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference being held on June 8 – 10, 2021.



Mr. Scholtes will deliver his corporate presentation on June 9 at 12:30pm ET, Track 2.

Investors can register to watch the presentation he re .

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact assistant@ldmicro.com .

About Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI), is a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company. Guardion offers a portfolio of science-based, clinically supported nutrition, supplements, medical foods, and diagnostic products that support healthcare professionals, their patients, and consumers in achieving health goals. Guardion's commercial and developmental initiatives are supported by equally impressive scientific and medical advisory boards, led by seasoned business executives and physicians with many years of experience. This combination of expertise and scientific knowledge forms the foundation of Guardion's growing position within the eye care industry and the clinical nutrition marketplace. Information and risk factors with respect to Guardion and its business, including its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, may be obtained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

Scott Arnold

516-222-2560

scotta@coreir.com

Media Relations Contact:

Jules Abraham

Director of Public Relations

CORE IR

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com



