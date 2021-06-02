Breaking News: Kent Global LLC, to Build Out Their Mergers & Acquisition Division.

NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kent Global LLC. announced today that it will be expanding its Mergers & Acquisition division to now focus on Middle Market transactions, generally, in the $5 to $100 million dollar range.



Mr. Kent, Chairman and CEO of Kent Global LLC, said his firm's M & A division will intensify their focus and efforts to service merger and acquisition opportunities in six (6) growing middle market areas of:

Transportation,

Information technology,

Manufacturing,

Healthcare,

Food and Beverage and

Energy.

Mr. Kent says it is his desire to make Kent Global LLC a major player in the Middle Market Mergers & Acquisition business.

Contact Data

Thomas J. Kent Jr., CEO

< kentthomas141@gmail.com >

New York, New York

+1-646-207-6801

About Kent Global LLC

Kent Global LLC is a New York City based private boutique consultancy supporting clients around the world from startups to governments. Kent Global LLC has assembled strategic contacts which include money managers and angle investors throughout the world.

