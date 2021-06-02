Bendheim's Channel Glass Installed In High Profile N.Y. Infrastructure Project

NEW YORK, NY, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bendheim's channel glass brings privacy, daylight, and elegance to the new Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Westchester Landing in Tarrytown, N.Y., just outside of New York City. It forms the Pavilion's canopy and the Welcome Center's facade.

Westchester Landing is an important development to the highly anticipated infrastructure project, which opened in 2019. Designed by Wilkinson Eyre Architects of London, it is also the first project in North America to include Bendheim's channel glass as a canopy. Bendheim supplied 880 square feet of its single-glazed channel glass system for the overhead installation, in tempered-laminated safety form to meet building codes.

Another 2,220 square feet of the company's double-glazed, tempered channel glass encloses the Welcome Center. The textured glass, together with insulation inserts and a sandblast treatment, was specified for optimal privacy. The glass transforms the utilitarian restroom structure into a beacon to visitors of the pedestrian park, which spans the length of the bridge. The translucent channel glass facade provides the high level of privacy required, while bringing diffused daylight in. It lends a light-filled, spacious, clean, and desirable appearance to the interior. At night, the glow of the glass turns the entire comfort station into a lantern, drawing visitors to the park.

The bridge features a bicycle and pedestrian path that extends from Tarrytown on the Westchester side, across the Hudson River to the Village of South Nyack on the Rockland County side. The 3.1-mile bridge replaced the 62-year-old Tappan Zee Bridge. It crosses the Hudson at its widest point, and is one of the longest bridges in New York. It is a highly traveled thoroughfare for people entering and exiting Manhattan, which is about 25 miles south of the bridge. The project cost $4 billion.

Westchester Landing, completed approximately a year after the opening of the bridge, includes a welcome center, electric vehicle charging stations, a bike repair station, and public art. It is frequented by travelers to and from the city, as well as residents of Westchester and Rockland Counties, who can enjoy the biking and walking paths with breathtaking views of the Hudson River.

Bendheim's channel glass in an innovative alternative to traditional opaque walls in both interior and exterior applications. It offers protection from the elements and privacy, along with glare-free daylight and a sparkling aesthetic. The U-shaped glass channels are self-supporting, standing as tall as 23 feet in a relatively lightweight ¼-inch thickness. The glass requires minimal perimeter framing, creating seamless glass walls that can extend for hundreds of feet. It also provides high thermal and acoustic performance.

HDR Engineering served as the lead engineer on the project, while Craftsman Storefronts & Glass installed the channel glass.

For more information on Bendheim's channel glass, please visit https://bendheim.com/channel-glass.

