FIRST MIDWEST ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of FMBI and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company's merger with Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).



On June 1, 2021, First Midwest announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with Old National in an all-stock merger. Pursuant to the merger agreement, First Midwest stockholders will receive 1.1336 shares of common stock for each share of First Midwest common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in late 2021 or early 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that First Midwest's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for First Midwest's stockholders.

