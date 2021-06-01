 Skip to main content

Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Preferred Shares

Globe Newswire  
June 01, 2021 5:02pm   Comments
TORONTO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax") (TSX:FFH) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

 Series of Preferred Shares  Dividend (C$)  Payment Date  Record Date
 Series C  0.294313  June 30, 2021  June 15, 2021
 Series D  0.20089  June 29, 2021  
 Series E  0.198938  June 30, 2021  
 Series F  0.13918  June 29, 2021  
 Series G  0.185125  June 30, 2021  
 Series H  0.16411  June 29, 2021  
 Series I  0.207938  June 30, 2021  
 Series J  0.18219  June 29, 2021  
 Series K  0.291938  June 30, 2021  
 Series M  0.312688  June 30, 2021  

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the June 30, 2021 to September 29, 2021 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

 Series of Preferred Shares  Rate (%)  Annualized Rate (%)  Dividend (C$)
 Series D  0.82145 3.25901 0.20536
 Series F  0.57191 2.26901 0.14298
 Series H  0.67274 2.66901 0.16818
 Series J  0.74583 2.95901 0.18646

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at
(416) 367-4941


