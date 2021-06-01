SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CORE, COG, ARPO, SBBP; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Performance Food Group Company. Under the terms of the merger, Core-Mark shareholders will receive $23.875 per share in cash and 0.44 Performance Food shares for each Core-Mark share. Upon closing, Core-Mark shareholders will own approximately 13% of the combined company. If you are a Core-Mark shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Cimarex Energy Co. Cimarex Energy shareholders will receive Cabot Oil & Gas common stock in connection with the merger. Upon completion of the transaction, Cabot Oil & Gas shareholders will own approximately 49.5% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Cabot Oil shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Aadi Bioscience, Inc. Under the merger, Aadi shareholders will receive newly issued shares of Aerpio common stock. On a pro forma basis, Aerpio shareholders will own approximately 33.2% of the combined company upon the closing of the merger prior to the additional PIPE financing transaction. Following the closing of the concurrent PIPE financing, Aerpio shareholders will own approximately 14.7% of the combined company. If you are an Aerpio shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Strongbridge shareholders will receive 0.7840 shares of the combined company and 1 contingent value right ("CVR") for each Strongbridge share that they own. The CVR is worth up to $1.00 in cash or stock of the combined company upon achievement of certain triggering events. If you are a Strongbridge shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

