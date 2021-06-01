 Skip to main content

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates DSSI, PFBI, MMAC, XEC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Globe Newswire  
June 01, 2021 1:54pm   Comments
NEW YORK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to International Seaways, Inc. Under the merger agreement, Diamond S shareholders will receive 0.55375 shares of International Seaways common stock for each share of Diamond S common stock held. If you are a Diamond S shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Peoples Bancorp Inc. Under the merger agreement, Premier shareholders will receive 0.58 shares of Peoples common stock for each share of Premier common stock. If you are a Premier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Fundamental Advisors LP for $27.77 per share in cash. If you are an MMA Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Cimarex Energy shareholders will receive 4.0146 shares of Cabot Oil common stock for each share of Cimarex Energy common stock owned. If you are a Cimarex Energy shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


