Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of April 29, 2021, stating that Norsk Hydro ASA has received the necessary approvals for the sale of Hydro Rolling to KPS Capital Partners. The transaction has today closed.

In addition, Hydro has signed a separate agreement to sell its Bonn property, which has been part of the Hydro Rolling, but outside the perimeter of the above transaction, to Cube Real Estate for EUR 27 million.

The total enterprise value for Hydro Rolling, including the Bonn property, is EUR 1,407 million.

Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

+47 41406376

Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Press contact:

Halvor Molland

+47 92979797

Halvor.molland@hydro.com



