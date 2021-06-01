Proactive news headlines including archTIS, Emmerson Resources, Greenland Minerals and Firefinch

Sydney, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) has entered a partnership with Thales Australia, Microsoft, and Australian SMEs Myriad Technologies and FortifyEdge to launch Nexium Defence Cloud Edge (NDC Edge). Click here

Emmerson Resources (ASX:ERM) has extended its joint venture with Tennant Consolidated Mining Group (TCMG) to include the Southern Project Area (SPA) of its Tennant Creek landholding. Click here

Greenland Minerals Ltd (ASX:GGG) (OTC:GDLNF) (FRA:G7P) has advised that the Government of Greenland has provided an update on the statutory public consultation for the Kvanefjeld Rare Earth Project, with the consultation period previously scheduled to conclude on June 1 now extended to September 13, 2021. Click here

Alicanto Minerals Ltd (ASX:AQI) is selling its Arakaka Gold Project in Guyana to private Canadian company Virgin Gold Corp as it looks to expand drilling at its flagship Swedish projects. Click here

Lithium Australia NL's (ASX:LIT) (OTC:LMMFF) (FRA:3MW) recycling division Envirostream Australia has commenced its expanded field trial program for 2021, following successful trials last year using recycled alkaline battery material as a fertiliser micronutrient. Click here

Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) has resumed extensional reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Menzies Gold Project (MGP) targeting high-grade extensions to the current mineral resources. Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) (OTC:EEYMF) (FRA:N9F) has delivered more high-grade gold hits at Morila Pit 5, a mining area on the western margin of the Morila Super Pit. Click here

European Lithium Ltd (ASX:EUR) (FRA:PF8) (VIE:ELI) has further aligned with Europe's push towards a cleaner, greener and sustainable energy future by partnering in a research project developing closed loop recycling for lithium-ion batteries. Click here

Montem Resources Ltd (ASX:MR1) announced that the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has published the final Terms of Reference (TOR) for the Tent Mountain Mine Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Click here

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) (OTC:ATVVF) (FRA:JT71) has welcomed Bryah Resources Ltd's (ASX:BYH) upgrade of the base metal mineral resource at the Australian Vanadium deposit within Bryah's Gabanintha Project in Western Australia. Click here

