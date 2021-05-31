Liquid Alchemy & Local Non-Profit Hosting First Ever Looney Tunes & Mead/Cider Pairing Event Fundraiser in Wilmington, DE

Saturday Morning Cartoon Throwback for a great cause. Come watch Looney Tunes cartoons, have a mead/cider pairing with your favorite 80's cereals and participate in trivia and other contests/prizes to help gain awareness for local non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of the less fortunate.

Wilmington, DE, May 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- To Great Lengths and Liquid Alchemy Beverages are proud to announce the official first ever Looney Tunes event fundraiser and Mead/Cider pairing to promote awareness for the non profit.

This event will be held on Sunday, June 19, 2021 at Liquid Alchemy Beverages in Wilmington, DE from 2:00-8:00 P.M. It will pay tribute to the great era of Saturday morning cartoons and will feature a unique mead/cider pairing with your favorite old school cereals. There will be loads of prizes, t-shirts and a special tournament where attendees will determine which of the top 32 cartoon characters of the Looney Tunes/Hanna Barbera era is the greatest of all time with a March Madness style bracket.

To Great Lengths non profit is based on a firm belief that a positive mindset and willingness to work hard are essential to achieving one’s full potential, To Great Lengths is partnering with a variety of local employers, health care service providers, life coaches and financial advisors to offer a wide range of services to ensure each individual has a tremendous chance to achieve their maximum potential in life.

Liquid Alchemy consistently ranks in the top meadery/cideries in the country. They serve only the highest quality ingredients from local sourcing. This combined with historical tastes and scientific brewing principles plus their impeccable service forges a powerful combination that is known to provide an amazing experience.

To Great Lengths is currently looking for hardworking, deserving individuals to work with to help them reach to their highest potential.

For more information, please visit us at: https://www.togreatlengths.org

