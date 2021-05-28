David Shapiro, Ph.D., California Psychologist (#PSY17495), Now Provides Online Psychotherapy Covered by PPO Insurance

After years of running a successful in person private practice in Irvine, California, David Shapiro, Ph.D., is now focusing on providing quality counseling and psychotherapy online in a way that is effective, convenient, and covered by PPO insurance. This often makes his online therapy services more affordable than subscription based teletherapy companies.

Newport Beach, CA, May 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- After years of receiving outstanding reviews for providing individuals, couples, and family therapy in person (www.yelp.com/biz/david-shapiro-phd-irvine) David Shapiro, Ph.D. has taken his Orange County, CA, psychology practice online with very positive results (davidshapiro.tribesites.com). Clients are reporting very favorable reactions to the experience. Dr. Shapiro uses a secure and user friendly platform which makes the experience both convenient and comfortable, saving clients the inconvenience of needing to disrupt their days driving to appointments. All of the associated administrative tasks are able to be done online, at the clients' convenience, almost effortlessly. Plus, as noted above, unlike subscription services, teletherapy provided by Dr. Shapiro's online psychotherapy and counseling practice is fully covered by PPO insurance in California.

To learn more and to receive a free online consultation please contact:

davidshapiro.tribesites.com/contact/ and feel free to call or email him at:

(949) 245-7718

ocpsychologist@gmail.com

Dr. Shapiro has remarkable credentials, and is consistently well reviewed by those he serves.

Notable Credentials:

B.A. Psychology - The University of California at Santa Cruz

M.A. Developmental Psychology - Teachers College, Columbia University

Ph.D. Counseling Psychology - The University of Texas at Austin

California Licensed Psychologist (License # PSY17495)

Singapore Registered Psychologist (Reg. #2009001)

Full Member American Psychological Association

Full Member Singapore Psychological Society

APA Accredited Doctoral Psychology Internship - The Jerry L. Pettis Memorial V.A. Medical Center

Former Lecturer - Psychology The University of California at Irvine

Former Chair of the Professional Practice Committee - The Orange County Psychological Association

Former Board Member - The Orange County Psychological Association

Former Court Employed Child Custody Evaluator - Family Law Court, Superior Court of the State of California, County of Riverside

