316 Strategy Group Hires Tracy Gardner as Digital Strategist

Omaha, NE, May 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- 316 Strategy Group hired Tracy Gardner as a digital strategist. Gardner will lead the Central Nebraska division of 316 Strategy Group.

Gardner brings over 30 years of experience in family business, strategy, executive level management and business ownership with an extensive emphasis in business development and marketing strategy.

In her role prior to joining 316 Strategy Group, Gardner has impacted entrepreneurs and leaders with their business and marketing strategy, to navigate change and build high performing teams to achieve the results they desire. Joseph Kenney, President of 316 Strategy Group, said, "We're very excited to have Tracy on board. Her depth of experience, knowledge and strategic marketing capabilities will complement our growing customer base across Nebraska."

316 Strategy Group is a full-service business and digital strategy firm dedicated to managing startups, non-profits and brands across all digital platforms. Drawing from over 80 combined years of business ownership and executive level experience in non-profits, technology, media and business, our Digital Managers enable our clients to effectively navigate the digital space and exponentially increase their digital reach and influence to their targeted demographic. For more information, contact Joseph Kenney at 402-415-9842.

