Anil Uzun Talks About the Data Security Issues FinTech Companies Are Facing

Anil Uzun talks about data security issues the companies face in the Financial Technologies sector at the time of a pandemic.

London, United Kingdom, May 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Anil Uzun is a serial entrepreneur who has been active in the Fintech sector for many years. He points on the security challenges regarding data in the industry.

Anil Uzun says, “The pandemic has been fortunate for Fintech in a way, while damaging the sector deeply. By reason of the increasing number of financial technology product users, we face new data security challenges.”

“Many traditional bank customers have become users of the latest fintech applications, resulting in an immigration of money to the apps from their savings accounts. The challenge here is the integration with legacy systems of traditional banks. Even the most well-built APIs that can ensure the systems to communicate are vulnerable to attacks. And, data security pros don’t come cheap,” he continues.

“In the meantime, fintech companies have adopted a practice called “AI fuzzing” that uses machine learning to identify potential exploits. The fintech companies that put security first and business needs second will be the winners. The companies need to form a strategy including the use of technology not only for business improvements but for breaches,” Anil Uzun says.

Who is Anil Uzun?

Anil Uzun is a visionary entrepreneur and investor based in London. He has an evangelical enthusiasm to support ventures, and his companies invest in emerging technologies in trading, payments, and many other internet-based services. His door is always open to people who have integrity, openness, and a collaborative mindset.

