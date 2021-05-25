Eventdex Launches Poster Walk Feature for Virtual Events

Eventdex Virtual Event Management App Adds E-Poster Feature. It allows presenters to maximize attendee engagement and share valuable content with virtual visitors. US-based online event management software Eventdex recently announced a new feature that aims to make content sharing easier and engaging. Known as the Eventdex E-Poster feature, it completely transforms traditional poster presentations often seen at live events.

Posters are a huge part of the scientific community. That is why Eventdex Poster Walk is widely used by universities and pharmaceutical companies to organize virtual health conferences, virtual medical meetings, and medical conferences. Ideal for sharing product releases and services, presenters can host multiple pictures, videos, and audio, handouts, etc., on the large virtual boards.

Similarly, universities are also turning towards e-poster feature for publishing student research and for faculty development purposes. At academic conferences and meetings, poster walks allow students to virtually view, read, and analyze their peers’ papers and provide feedback in the comments section. They can also like the poster to appreciate the work. Poster Walk is a part of Eventdex’s online event management platform, which comprises a suite of solutions, including a virtual meeting platform and virtual business matchmaking app.

Like Eventdex’s virtual event platform, Poster Walk also helps presenters to potentially reach a larger and more diverse audience beyond state and national boundaries. Event organizers can use it as an abstract management tool to crowdsource important product/service information that educates and inspires attendees. It offers a unique way to spark engaging dialogues among attendees and allows them to vote, comment, or download each poster to delve more deeply into the content.

Event organizers can utilize the all-in-one event management software by Eventdex for their entire event needs – from budgeting, online event registrations, virtual business matchmaking to clubhouse style meeting rooms, post-event surveys, and robust reporting.

Eventdex is a US-based online event management software provider that offers tools for registration, event management, agenda creation, surveys, notifications, and more. These mobile applications are available for iOS and Android devices, which allow attendees to access event information remotely. Eventdex also provides other solutions such as business matchmaking and lead retrieval.

