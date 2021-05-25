P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized Showcases Their New Women of Empowerment Members
Manhasset, NY, May 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) showcases their new Women of Empowerment members who are being recognized for their contributions and achievements in the many fields and industries listed.
About The New Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to showcase their new Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:
Sandy R. Villanueva--Consulting
Gina Grimaldi--Pharmaceuticals
Judy A. Williams--Healthcare
Tarrazzia M. Martin-StClair--Security
Donnier' Daugherty--Retail Industry
Angela Dooley--Real Estate
Gloria J. Williams--Home Healthcare
Mindy A. Cunliffe--Cleaning Service
Thea L. Ciallella--Beauty/Cosmetics
Rhea D. Hoston--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Aiyana Luke--Retail Industry
Sherleen Hayes Cooper--Healthcare
Sharmeka N. Williams--Food/Beverages
Gina Schenk--Financial Services
Karry Trotter--Healthcare
Suzanne Blanton--Accounting
Crystal L. Medley-Cunningham--Retail Industry
Theresa M. Santoscoy--Sales
Tina TSS Taylor--Advertising/Marketing
Tina Thompson--Notary Public
Jerrita L. McClain--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Aime Schofield--Healthcare
Christine L. Iacopini--Health/Fitness
Danielle Allen--Retail Industry
Crystal S. Parker--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Jessica L. Lorance-Johnson--Home Healthcare
Cheryl L. Davidson-Wathne--Entertainment
Neka E. Hudson--Beauty/Cosmetics
Suzanne Johns--Real Estate
Rachael Moran--Massage Therapy
Julie A. Young--Coaching
Maria Cecilia Hopson-Kleemann--Recreational Services
Nicola C. Lawrence--Mental Health Care
Sandy L. Martin--Healthcare
Lady Smoov--Entertainment
Niccy L. James--Beauty/Cosmetics
Tiesha R. Bynes--Cleaning Service
Lori Seay--Food/Beverages
Anyette T. Taylor--Beauty/Cosmetics
Avis L. Milburn--Food/Beverages
Pandoria Porter--Apparel/Fashion
Cheree Byrd--Entertainment
Sha'Ketta D. Davis--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Lakeeshea Rohena--Beauty/Cosmetics
Astrid Steele--Education
Linette Plaza-Hernandez--Healthcare
Lindy A. Muhl--Banking/Mortgage
Barbara Pierce--Publishing
Shemaria Scharmann--Education
Diane Reeve--Health/Fitness
Barbara S. Murray--Transportation
Lora J. Booth--Government
Belinda D. Davis--Apparel/Fashion
Kristie J. Neal--Cleaning Service
Rebecca L. Farrell--Healthcare
Shari Ann Madho--Law/Legal Services
Brenda M. Ingram--Cleaning Service
Joann Mae / Mato Gleska weyan Spotted Bear--Non-Profit/Volunteering
SharÃ©l C. Ferguson--Cleaning Service
Shaudae McMillan--Childcare
Paula Barrett--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Anita McNealy-Hill--Real Estate
Cynthia Wilkerson-Mims--Education
Bridgette Vallejos--Manufacturing
Stephanie L. Bailey--Alternative Medicine
Tamara Schallenberg--Crafting
Angela Lucas--Transportation
Rose M. Crossfield--Healthcare
Starla M. Miller--Home Healthcare
Yolanda Y. Sanchez Awwad--Real Estate
Lisa Crockett--Home Healthcare
Yvonne Michelle Pittman--Health Services
Anne Brandi Addazio--Financial Services
Bianca N. DeLaRosa--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Ferlicia N. Thompson--Interpretation
Deborah Buscietta--Retail Industry
Tishana Gibbs--Notary Public
Kristen M. Riegler--Construction/Building
Sharonda Y. Stovall--Food/Beverages
Michele Montgomery--Coaching
Amanda Angell--Health Services
Trudy Elizabeth Taul--Information Technology/IT
Janie L. Washington-Bennett--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Lacresiha Geeter--Health Services
Donna M. Stefans--Financial Services
Marilyn Stefans--Financial Services
Bliss Rae--Nutrition/Wellness
Catherine Thomas DaSilva--Publishing
Lara J. Solovay--Coaching
Lizett Gonzalez--Art
Eva Wills--Education
Nicole Gorovsky--Law/Legal Services
Kelli Hall--Landscaping
Vickie L. Woods--Government
Nicole A. Boone--Medical Equipment
Betty M. Sarchet--Healthcare
Larisa Baranova--Cleaning Service
Kenitra A. Sykes--Food/Beverages
Crystal Overstreet--Housekeeping
Marcy D. Carter--Nutrition/Wellness
Kathy Hackett--Cleaning Products
Sherry Mitchell--Health/Fitness
Diane M. Gonzalez--Law/Legal Services
Ketrina Lewis--Health Services
Charlene I. Arroyo--Healthcare
Maria C. Nadoraski--Banking/Mortgage
Elizabeth Ennis--Education
Helen Wyatt--Education
Crystal Austin--Home Healthcare
Amber N. Talley--Furniture
Brandie Marie Smith--Retail Industry
Doris E. Walker-Patton--Beauty/Cosmetics
Sheri Smallwood--Law/Legal Services
Precious Swain-Peaks--Media
Stephanie Slitor--Food/Beverages
Maria C. Tebeau--Education
Glenda Hairston--Public Relations/PR
Megan Geren--Event Services
Jane Eason--Education
Jessica A. Hamrick--Personal Services
Crystal S. Pitchford--Retail Industry
Jerri F. Jones--Catering
Michelle C. Garcia-Rivera--Healthcare
Selwyn D. Whitehead--Law/Legal Services
Vilma Rosa--Real Estate
Maria Luz Molon--Healthcare
April McKinney--Accounting
Helen L. Beamer--Agriculture
Shayala L. Davis--Consulting
Cornilla C. Johnson--Cleaning Service
Llissel Garcia--Retail Industry
Rachel E. Albert--Law/Legal Services
Debra W. Terrell--Human Services
Sonja D. Young--Education
Valerie Mercado--Environmental Services
Michelle Marie Toohey--Health Services
Aida Maberry--Cleaning Service
Aretuza Caldas Garner--Art
Jacqueline Robinson--Catering
Angeline J. Lallathin--Automotive
Monica Burneikis--Law/Legal Services
Myriah S. Velazco--Information Technology/IT
Ghislaine Y. Guez--Healthcare
Cheryl L. Olson--Education
Helen Tyne Mayfield--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Christina Tenerowicz--Education
Julie M.W. Warshaw--Law/Legal Services
E'Lea Taylor--Beauty/Cosmetics
Mary E. McAndrews--Beauty/Cosmetics
Tammria C. England--Transportation
Marchaka C. Yeargin--Beauty/Cosmetics
Sinthyas A. Gabler--Real Estate
Adriana Robine--Janitorial
Annastasia Knox--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Laurie Hedrick--Transportation
Desiree M. Rilveria--Trash Removal
Renee Friedman--Signage
Amber M. Roberts--Pet Care
Cordelia L. Strhan--Printing
Rachel Brockl--Education
Barbara Probance--Community
Dorothy Cavalcanti--Coaching
Adrienne R. Alexander--Government
Sharon C. Lincoln--Health Services
Brianna Ciancio--Alternative Medicine
Kimberly Fenton--Cleaning Service
Gloria B. Graves--Education
Zakiyyah Ali--Financial Services
Elizabeth Savage--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Beverly S. Carnell--Healthcare
Terrie J. Gore--Education
Robin A. Hill--Motivational Speaker
Ellen Regenbogen--Coaching
Tiffany M. Griffin--Coaching
Dee C. Sanders--Entertainment
Barbara Ann Doherty--Healthcare
Charlise E. Stallworth-Watson--Accounting
Robin E. Del Vecchio--Banking
Mimi Vonsee--Real Estate
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
