Swedish Medical Center Again Named One of America's 250 Best Hospitals, Further Recognized for Neurosciences Excellence

Englewood, CO, May 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Swedish Medical Center today announced that it has achieved the Healthgrades 2021 America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award™. The distinction places Swedish in the top five percent of nearly 4,500 hospitals assessed across the U.S. for its superior clinical performance according to Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. This is the second consecutive year Swedish has earned this recognition. It was presented in addition to many specialty-specific quality awards, including America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care, Neurosciences Excellence Award and Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award. Swedish was the only hospital in Colorado to be named among America’s 100 Best Hospital for Stroke Care and in the top 5% for neurosurgery.

“The importance of healthcare quality and safety has been emphasized again and again throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ryan Tobin, president and chief executive officer at Swedish Medical Center.

“Even with the added challenges presented this year, our team has remained unwavering in its commitment to the highest level of quality and excellence. We are grateful that organizations such as Healthgrades compile data and present awards to communicate this commitment to the community.”

"Amidst the coronavirus crisis, it has never been more important to acknowledge the hospitals that remain committed to delivering the highest quality care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals recognizes organizations across the U.S. for their ongoing pursuit of the highest healthcare standards and exceptional outcomes.”

From 2017 through 2019, patients treated in hospitals achieving the award had, on average, a 27.4 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award, as measured across 19 rated conditions and procedures for which mortality is the outcome. *

During the same period, if all hospitals performed similarly to those achieving the Healthgrades America's 250 Best Hospitals Award, 167,235 lives could potentially have been saved. For example, patients treated for stroke in hospitals achieving the award have, on average, a 30.3 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award. *

Recipients of the Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award stand out among the rest for overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of care. During the 2021 study period (Medicare Fiscal Years 2017-2019), these hospitals showed superior performance in clinical outcomes for patients in the Medicare population across at least 21 of 32 most common inpatient conditions and procedures - as measured by objective performance data (risk-adjusted mortality and in-hospital complications).

In addition to the America’s Best Hospital award, Swedish has earned more than three dozen specialty-specific awards from Healthgrades. The hospital has been named among America’s best 100 hospitals for stroke care, pulmonary care, prostate surgeries, general surgery and critical care and received 11 neuroscience-specific accolades.

“We are honored that Healthgrades has further highlighted our innovative and robust neurosciences program. Our neurosciences team has been hard at work to provide new hope to patients with neurological disease and injury,” Tobin explained. “We believe that this is very important work and we will continue to find pursue excellence and advance treatments to serve our community.”

A full list of 2021 Healthgrades awards for Swedish Medical Center is as follows:

1. Recipient of Healthgrades® 'America's 250 Best Hospitals' Award™ for 2 Years in a Row (2020-2021)

2. One of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care™ in 2021

3. One of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Pulmonary Care™ in 2021

4. One of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Prostate Surgeries™ in 2021

5. One of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for General Surgery™ in 2021

6. One of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care™ in 2021

7. Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Heart Failure for 10 Years in a Row (2012-2021)

8. Five-Star Recipient for Pacemaker Procedures in 2021

9. Recipient of the Healthgrades 2021 Neurosciences Excellence Award™

10. Recipient of the Healthgrades 2021 Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award™

11. Recipient of the Healthgrades 2021 Stroke Care Excellence Award™

12. Named Among the Top 5% in the Nation for Neurosciences in 2021

13. Named Among the Top 5% in the Nation for Treatment of Stroke in 2021

14. Named Among the Top 10% in the Nation for Neurosciences in 2021

15. Named Among the Top 10% in the Nation for Cranial Neurosurgery in 2021

16. Named Among the Top 10% in the Nation for Treatment of Stroke in 2021

17. Five-Star Recipient for Cranial Neurosurgery in 2021

18. Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Stroke for 2 Years in a Row (2020-2021)

19. Recipient of the Healthgrades 2021 Pulmonary Care Excellence Award™

20. Named Among the Top 5% in the Nation for Overall Pulmonary Services in 2021

21. Named Among the Top 10% in the Nation for Overall Pulmonary Services in 2021

22. Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Pneumonia for 2 Years in a Row (2020-2021)

23. Five-Star Recipient for Carotid Procedures for 3 Years in a Row (2019-2021)

24. Gastrointestinal

25. Recipient of the Healthgrades 2021 Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Award™

26. Recipient of the Healthgrades 2021 General Surgery Excellence Award™

27. Named Among the Top 5% in the Nation for General Surgery in 2021

28. Named Among the Top 10% in the Nation for Overall GI Services in 2021

29. Named Among the Top 10% in the Nation for General Surgery in 2021

30. Named Among the Top 10% in the Nation for GI Medical Treatment for 2 Years in a Row (2020-2021)

31. Five-Star Recipient for Esophageal/Stomach Surgeries in 2021

32. Five-Star Recipient for Colorectal Surgeries in 2021

33. Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Bowel Obstruction for 3 Years in a Row (2019-2021)

34. Five-Star Recipient for Appendectomy in 2021

35. Recipient of the Healthgrades Critical Care Excellence Award™ for 2 Years in a Row (2020-2021)

36. Named Among the Top 5% in the Nation for Critical Care in 2021

37. Named Among the Top 10% in the Nation for Critical Care for 2 Years in a Row (2020-2021)

38. Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Sepsis for 9 Years in a Row (2013-2021)

39. Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Pulmonary Embolism for 7 Years in a Row (2015-2021)

40. Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Respiratory Failure for 3 Years in a Row (2019-2021)

Swedish Medical Center is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians.

With stroke door to treatment times averaging just 20 minutes, Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is a level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. Over 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish.

Swedish Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE, named the #1 large hospital system in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. And, as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.6 million in 2019 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Additional information is available at SwedishHospital.com.

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2017 through 2019 and represent 3-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

