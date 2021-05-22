Liberate Physician Centers to Conduct Seminar for Local Defense Lawyers

Crossroad of Mental Health, Medical Marijuana and State Law to be Examined

Tampa, FL, May 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Liberate Physician Centers’ chief executive officer Debbie Imus and Dr. Angel Falzone of Dr. Angel’s Development, LLC, will be conducting a seminar on mental health and medical marijuana to the Pinellas Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers May 20, 2021. The seminar will focus on the intersection of medical marijuana, mental health and Florida law as part of continuing education for defense lawyers.

According to Imus, participants will gain an understanding of how mental health diagnoses impact adult at-risk populations and their families; the various therapeutic benefits of medical marijuana for mental health and other medical conditions; the process of applying for and obtaining a medical marijuana card in the state of Florida; and insight into mental health treatment options for adult at-risk populations and their families.

Imus leads Liberate Physician Centers in Tampa and Largo and provides the necessary physician and administrative services required for individuals to receive a state-issued medical marijuana card. Dr. Falzone is a Florida-licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC). She holds multiple degrees including a Bachelor’s in Education and Psychology, Master of Arts in Professional Counseling and Marriage and Family Therapy, and a PhD in Psychology.

Liberate was founded in 2013 with a flagship office in Michigan and an operations center in Colorado. The company became the first medical marijuana business in the State of Florida, having opened in West Palm Beach in 2015 in anticipation of the passage of Amendment 2 on the November 2016 ballot. Today, Liberate has clinics throughout Florida, including locations at 14414 N Florida Ave in Tampa and 12679 Seminole Blvd. in Largo.

For Further Information:

Debbie Imus

CEO, Liberate Tampa Bay

727-306-4673

debbie@liberatetampabay.com

or

Dr. Angel Falzone

Dr. Angel's Development, LLC

727-501-6557

DrAngelsDevelopment@gmail.com

Contact Information:

Liberate Physician Centers

Debbie Imus

727-306-4673

Contact via Email

liberatetampabay.com

