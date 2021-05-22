AmpleHarvest.org Announces Appointment of Martin F. Baumann to Its Board of Directors

AmpleHarvest.org announces the appointment of Martin F. Baumann, Adjunct Professor at The Washington Campus, to its Board of Directors.

Washington, DC, May 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- AmpleHarvest.org today announced the appointment of Martin F. Baumann, Adjunct Professor at The Washington Campus, to the AmpleHarvest.org Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Martin F. Baumann to the AmpleHarvest.org Board,” said Gary Oppenheimer, Founder and Executive Director of AmpleHarvest.org. “He brings decades of executive leadership, regulatory experience and volunteerism to the organization.”

Mr. Baumann brings his passion for providing help to others to the organization. For many years he served on the Board and Audit Committee of SCORE, which helps thousands of entrepreneurs succeed each year. He is committed to bringing his skills to help AmpleHarvest.org grow on its success in solving the problem of food insecurity in America.

About Martin F. Baumann:

Martin F. Baumann joins AmpleHarvest.org after many years as a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Chief Financial Officer of Freddie Mac, Chief Auditor at the PCAOB regulatory agency and Board Member of SCORE. At present, he serves as an Adjunct Professor at The Washington Campus where he develops and leads MBA and Master of Accounting programs, and as a Principal of TechPar Group where he provides expertise to assist companies in today’s complex environment.

Named a partner at PwC in 1980, he was in charge of the global relationship for the firm’s largest financial institution clients. He later became Global Banking Leader and Deputy Chair of the Financial Services Practice. In 2003, he was recruited by Freddie Mac to lead the Company through a complex restructuring and transformation restoring the confidence of Regulators and Congress. At the PCAOB from 2006 through 2018 he was named Chief Auditor, responsible for establishing and interpreting standards for audits of all companies registered with the SEC. During his career, he testified on many occasions before House and Senate Committees on complex financial reporting matters.

About AmpleHarvest.org:

AmpleHarvest.org, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization that is diminishing food waste and hunger in America by enabling the nation’s 62 million gardeners to easily find a local food pantry eager for their garden bounty. For more information, visit www.AmpleHarvest.org or call AMPLE-6-9880 (267-536-9880).

AmpleHarvest.org's 2021 Board of Directors:

Wendy Gonzalez; Board President; Product Marketing Manager at Google

Brian J. Kirkpatrick; Treasurer; Associate Vice President for Accounting and Treasury Management for the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT)

Alanna Arenstein, CEO of EJA Ventures

Martin F. Baumann, Adjunct Professor at The Washington Campus

Terry L. McCrary, Founder, McCrary & Company

Gary Oppenheimer, Founder and Executive Director at AmpleHarvest.org

Beth Rosenstein, Managing Principal for Deloitte Global Consulting Clients & Industries

David Sank, Vice President of Operations at Island Harvest Foodbank

Steve Shah; Vice President of Product for Automation Anywhere

Matthew Strabone, Associate at Palladium Equity Partners

Mike Sutterer, President and CEO of Bonnie Plants, Inc.

