Swedish Medical Center is Named a Maternal and Infant Care Quality Champion

Englewood, CO, May 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Swedish Medical Center is proud to announce it has been named a Maternal and Infant Care Quality Champion by Colorado Perinatal Care Quality Collaborative (CPCQC). This designation signifies that the hospital has access to the most current data, best practices and resources available, and is leading the way for the safest healthiest outcomes for Colorado’s pregnant and postpartum people, infants, and their families.

“At Swedish, quality care is at the heart of everything we do,” explains Jaya Kumar, MD, Swedish Medical Center chief medical officer. “It is an honor to be recognized by the CPCQC for this commitment and our dedication to excellence in maternal/infant care. We look forward to continuing to partner with the CPCQC to ensure the absolute best for these important patients.”

Hospitals designated as Maternal and Infant Care Quality Champions benefit from access to:

- Expert clinical and quality improvement support

- The most current data in infant and maternal health

- Sharing of best practices and innovations with members around the state and nationally

Colorado Perinatal Care Quality Collaborative (CPCQC) is a statewide nonprofit network of clinical teams, experts and stakeholders, including patients and families, working to address gaps in care, spread best practices, reduce variation and optimize resources to improve the health of pregnant and postpartum people, infants, and their families.

About Swedish Medical Center

Swedish Medical Center is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians. With stroke door to treatment times averaging just 20 minutes, Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is a level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. Over 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish.

Swedish Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE, named the #1 large hospital system in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. And, as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.6 million in 2019 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Additional information is available at SwedishHospital.com.

