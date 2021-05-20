To announce that Parker Management Solutions is now GrowthWave Solutions. With the new brand comes new, upgraded services to better serve clients and customers.

Houston, TX, May 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Parker Management Solutions is now GrowthWave Solutions. Parker Management Solutions was founded in 2015 by the owner, Jamie Parker who started the company with the passion to serve small to medium size businesses in recruitment efforts, culture management, employer branding, digital marketing/SEO, training and development and HR consulting.

The company took off quickly in recruitment advertising, employer branding, SEO, and digital marketing space. GrowthWave Solutions took that in as their niche and ran with it. Growing 367% in three years was amazing but they’re ready to get back to their core of HR and providing exactly what you need.

About GrowthWave Solutions:

All businesses need some form of an HR presence. GrowthWave Solutions affords a way for companies to adapt and change with society and get expertise through the growth waves of businesses without hiring additional staff at high salaries. Although most companies need some form of HR presence, they don't always need a full-time Human Resources representative. This causes companies to delegate HR responsibilities to people who are not skilled in this crucial field. This can result in time away from important tasks and many avoidable and costly mistakes.

GrowthWave Solutions is personalized and distinct to any organization. We give individualized solutions so employees can do what they are hired and educated to do.

GrowthWave Solutions understands that different types of businesses need differing HR expertise and solutions. GrowthWave Solutions allows organizations to have full-basic HR functions without a full-time HR department. Best of all, services are 100% customizable to business and growth needs. The complete range of professional services adds specific expertise and project skills companies may not have on hand – or which can augment existing resources.

