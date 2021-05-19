Commercial Private Equity is Helping the Real Estate Industry Thrive by Offering Fast Approvals and Closings for a Wide Range of Specialized Loans in Atlanta, GA

Commercial Private Equity is committed to offering the best home loan experience from the beginning to the very end.

Atlanta, GA, May 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- While banks are one of the most popular mediums for taking a loan, their lending standards are quite strict because they are subject to reporting and federal compliance laws. This means if an individual has a major financial event (for example, a bankruptcy or foreclosure) or a less-than-stellar credit, getting a loan will be a huge challenge. In addition, banks take longer to close the loan.

Although banks may offer lower interest rates if a person’s financial profile is good, longer closing times, cross-selling of extra banking products, more fees (as a result of increased compliance requirements), less mortgage lending expertise, and less variety of loan standards does not make this option attractive. This is where Commercial Private Equity comes into the picture.

Commercial Private Equity offers people flexibility and speed in closing loans. Since the company is less strictly regulated than banks, it can tailor loan recommendations to an individual’s exact home-buying goals and financial scenario. In addition, Commercial Private Equity’s management team has more than 75 years of experience in the real estate market, which speaks volumes about their industry knowledge.

“We’ve built our business philosophy on two ideas: to help our clients find the most cost-effective source of gathering short-term capital and to assist them in closing efficiently and quickly,” a representative of Commercial Private Equity stated.

“By accomplishing these objectives, our senior partners have helped clients like private individuals, brokers, commercial property developers, and corporations meet their financial objectives through commercial hard money loan consultation in Atlanta, GA,” the representative concluded.

Commercial Private Equity provides borrowers a full range of integrated loan processing, direct lending, and underwriting services – all under a single roof. This helps process the residential mortgage applications faster, thereby delivering an incredible experience.

About Commercial Private Equity

Commercial Private Equity makes the real estate business safer for everyone by replacing the conventional financing model with a secured first mortgage at a lower loan to value. Due to their robust processes, Commercial Private Equity is able to maintain a healthy rate of return while also mitigating risk as much as it can.

Website: https://commercialprivateequity.com/

Phone: 404-880-4660

