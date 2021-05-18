Mouser Sponsors National STEM League for Ten80 STEM Challenge Students

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader empowering innovation, was a major sponsor of the 13th annual National STEM League (NSL) Finals Event from May 1-May 2, 2021 featuring Ten80 STEM Challenges powered by the iNSL, a 501(c)(3) organization. Overall winning teams this year represented Florida, North Carolina, and Maryland: RamTech 59 took first place, Iditarod Racing came in 2nd, and NSBE Fire Jr Chargers won 3rd overall.

Portland, OR, May 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader empowering innovation, was a major sponsor of the 13th annual National STEM League (NSL) Finals Event from May 1-May 2, 2021 featuring Ten80 STEM Challenges powered by the iNSL, a 501(c)(3) organization. Overall winning teams this year represented Florida, North Carolina, and Maryland: RamTech 59 took first place, Iditarod Racing came in 2nd, and NSBE Fire Jr Chargers won 3rd overall.

Middle and high school students collaborated and competed in face-to-face (F2F) events (virtual and in-person) and in an online Points Race. Ten80 Education’s team has developed an innovative way for students to compete face-to-face (over the internet) while large-scale in-person events and travel are not possible.

There is a place for all students to contribute to the team through race engineering, coding and automation, design and fabrication, graphic design, marketing, community outreach, and data-driven design projects that encourage students to follow their own interests. Students involved in Ten80's competitive STEM challenges develop skills in science, technology, engineering, and math, which help middle school and high school students fast track proficiency in these subjects through higher-order thinking while igniting creativity and enthusiasm. Students also practice communicating and collaborating as a team while using ingenuity and critical thinking to solve problems.

"We are pleased to join with the InterNational STEM League in sponsoring this innovative Ten80 Education event," said Kevin Hess, Mouser's Senior Vice President of Marketing. "Mouser proudly supports STEM education initiatives, and we are excited to help prepare students for successful careers as leaders of technological innovation."

The NSL Finals mark the culmination of year-long programs in which Ten80 Racing, Autonomous Vehicle (AV), and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Challenge teams creatively engineer performance using emerging technologies while growing personal, academic, and professional skills. Once students understand the form and function of each component and system, they optimize its design using data and math modeling.

This year, the iNSL iRacing Student Innovation Challenge joins the Finals line-up as student teams showcase game tech R&D projects as part of the Ten80 Data Driven Design category. Middle and high school students form simulated esports iRacing teams, but this race series has a real-world STEM twist. To earn a place on track, each STEM team must design its own wheel, pedals, and control panel setups for controlling the simulated race car. R&D teams earn more points for innovation than speed, but prototype rigs must successfully steer simulated cars across the finish line to qualify.

Ten80's first engineer-educator teams formed in the late 1990s to champion project-based learning through professional development. Today, Ten80 Education is a leader in STEM education, with its flagship program named one of four Exemplary and Ready-to-Scale initiatives by West Ed’s Change the Equation and STEMWorks Database. K-12 schools, organizations, and networks partner with Ten80 to initiate a comprehensive STEM system or strengthen existing programs through collaboration, curriculum, and competitions. To learn more, visit www.mouser.com/ten80-stem.

The InterNational STEM League partners with Ten80 Education and values its comprehensive, data-driven philosophy and framework for STEM education that can engage and serve all students, developed with National Science Foundation grants, longitudinal studies, and K-12 educators.

With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world's widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics' website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

About Mouser

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor's website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 750 manufacturers. Mouser offers 23 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 600,000 customers in more than 220 countries/territories from its 750,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

jruiz@insl.org

tstripling@ten80education.com

Contact Information:

International STEM League

Beverly Simmons

704-756-9348

Contact via Email

http://www.insl.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/835777

Press Release Distributed by PR.com