Two Innovative Discovery Executives Named in the Arizona State University's Sun Devil 100

Innovative Discovery (ID), data experts guiding law firms, corporations, and government agencies through the information lifecycle, is proud to announce that Kimothy (Kim) Taylor, CEO, and Jamie Neilon, Vice President of Information Technology, have been selected as members of the Sun Devil 100, an esteemed program that celebrates the achievements of Arizona State University alumni who own or lead successful, innovative businesses across the globe. Kim holds a BLS liberal studies and an executive MBA degree from ASU, and Jamie holds an MBA executive degree from ASU. This is Taylor's fifth time named as a Sun Devil 100 and Neilon's third time.

The ASU Alumni Association annually selects leaders of organizations from around the world that demonstrate innovation, growth, and entrepreneurial spirit. Leaders and their organizations are considered based on the following criteria:

- The company must operate in a manner consistent with the ASU Charter in the areas of inclusion, impact on public good and responsibility to the community.

- The company must be Sun Devil-owned or led.

- The company must have generated verifiable for the past three years.

“I am honored to be named in the Sun Devil 100 among this esteemed group of my peers,” said Taylor. “After an unpredictable year, we are that much more grateful to be driving continued innovation, process improvement, and growth to and for Innovative Discovery.”

“We are humbled to have Innovative Discovery be recognized among the Sun Devil 100,” added Neilson’s. “We have curated a team of talented experts who are empowered to change the company for the better, and we are thankful for the opportunity to make ASU proud!”

Taylor holds a Master of Business Operational Excellence from the Ohio State University, an Executive MBA and a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University, and a paralegal degree from Phoenix College, an ABA-approved program. He was awarded a Patent (#9953384) for Automated Digital Discovery data processing and workflow solution during his time as CEO of Ipro Tech.

Neilon holds a Bachelor of Science, Information Technology from the University of Phoenix and Master of Business Administration from Arizona State University WP Carey - Executive Program. He is an established information technology and business operations leader with over twenty years of industry experience. He has a proven track record of driving value by optimizing technology to support business growth with an exemplary focus on data security and infrastructure. His creative approach to technical challenges enables him to bring unique solutions that provide increased customer value and maximized company efficiency.

About Innovative Discovery

Innovative Discovery partners with law firms, corporations, and government agencies to provide service, guidance, and consultation throughout the information lifecycle. Our team of experienced data experts work closely with clients to develop tailored workflows to manage data and mitigate risk effectively and efficiently. Should litigation arise, ID offers the tools, services, and know-how to help you win your case.

