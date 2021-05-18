New York Health (NYHealth) is proud to announce that board-certified primary care physician and geriatrician Jennifer Gonzalez, MD, has joined its team of multidisciplinary physicians. She will be practicing at 7 S Jersey Ave # 1, East Setauket, NY 11733.

Port Jefferson Station, NY, May 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Health Welcomes Jennifer Gonzalez, MD, Specialist in Geriatrics and Primary Care

New York Health (NYHealth) is proud to announce that board-certified primary care physician and geriatrician Jennifer Gonzalez, MD, has joined its team of multidisciplinary physicians. She will be practicing at 7 S Jersey Ave # 1, East Setauket, NY 11733.

https://nyhealth.com/new-york-health-welcomes-jennifer-gonzalez-md/

Dr. Gonzalez enjoys the longitudinal experience of taking care of the whole person, from simple to complex problems, over a patient’s lifetime. Her love for helping people is what guided her into healthcare and medicine.

In addition to practicing primary care, Dr. Gonzalez has over 20 years of extensive experience in caring for the elderly, “who have so much life experience to share.” Dr. Gonzalez believes, “They are a special population that requires a thoughtful, individualized approach to their care, taking into account their functional status and quality of life.”

In 1999, Dr. Gonzalez graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University. She completed an internal medicine residency and fellowship in geriatric medicine at Stony Brook University. Her previous experience includes Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehab, Long Island State Veterans, and Medical Associates of Central Virginia.

Her diverse interests include mountain biking, stand-up paddle boarding, quilting, painting, and breeding American Kennel Club registered Beagles.

She is excited about delivering excellent, efficient healthcare with NY Health’s forward-thinking group of expert physicians, allowing her to stay up to date on recent advances in medicine and communicate effectively for the betterment of her patients.

To make an appointment with Dr. Gonzalez, please call (631) 758-7003. For more information, please visit www.nyhealth.com.

About New York Health

At New York Health, we provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. All of our patients become part of the NY Health family, and we will continuously strive to achieve our main goal. Deliver the best medical care possible with your well-being in mind.

Contact Information:

New York Health

Sarah Gould

631-574-8360

Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/836683

Press Release Distributed by PR.com