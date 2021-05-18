Sandra Rouse-Flowers Honored as a VIP Member for 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Jeffersonville, GA, May 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sandra Rouse-Flowers of Jeffersonville, Georgia has been honored as a VIP Member for 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.

About Sandra Rouse-Flowers

Sandra Denice Flowers is the Director of the G.R. Lighthouse Learning Center in Jeffersonville, Georgia; an establishment which is the first of its kind in Twiggs County. Named after her father, the late Deacon George Rouse, this educational facility has cultivated young minds for the past 3 years. Formerly known as Sandra Rouse, she was born under the parentage of George and Robbie Rouse.

Sandra was first educated in the Twiggs County Public School System. After graduating with honors, she furthered her education at Paine College in Augusta, Georgia, not only graduating Summa Cum Laude but also at the top of the Educational Department. She also became a member of Delta Sigma Theta, Incorporated, Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society, and served as Secretary of the Student Government Association. While matriculating in college, Sandra met the love of her life, David G. Flowers. Together they have 3 wonderful children; David II, Daviea’, and Davon. She is also the “Glam-Ma” of three grandchildren; Lauren Denice, Devyn Rose, and Ivy Daveigh Flowers. One of her greatest accomplishments was being able to retire from her calling as an educator with over 30 years of teaching in the same public school system that educated her.

As director and owner of the GR Lighthouse Learning Center, Sandra Rouse-Flowers has graduated 5 classes since its founding in 2016. She achieved quality rated status within 2 years of opening and has maintained such status to its present time. She has encouraged staff members to pursue advanced levels of education as they themselves educate students through the program. In 2019, the Crystal Butler Reading Program was added to the curriculum which brings a specialized coach of literacy to enhance reading and writing, giving a jump start to the academics of the students.

Sandra Rouse-Flowers has received several honors and awards from different entities including the Twiggs County Chamber of Commerce Business Acknowledgement for having the first licensed day care center in the region, Williams Chapel CME Woman of Distinction, and the East Dublin Business Owners Award.

In addition to running her business, Sandra enjoys praising God, either in the community through visiting churches or at her home church, Higgsville Baptist Church. She is also the First Lady of the Buckeye Baptist Church in East Dublin, Georgia.

Over the years, Sandra has realized the great call and responsibility that God has entrusted into her hands. Her mantra is: “Reach one, teach one,” a saying that resonates around the world and fills her heart with joy.

