Dr. Fidelia Onyebuchi Nnachetam Celebrated as a Woman of the Month for April 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.

Inglewood, CA, May 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Fidelia Onyebuchi Nnachetam of Inglewood, California has been celebrated as a Woman of the Month for April 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of healthcare. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Dr. Fidelia Onyebuchi Nnachetam

Dr. Fidelia Onyebuchi Nnachetam is the owner and CEO of SFS Medical Group, based in Inglewood, California which provides on-call medical visitation services to patients at home. Fidelia has over 20 years of experience. She is responsible for home visitations, medical services, and specializes in family medicine.

Dr. Onyebuchi Nnachetam collaborates with physicians and other team members to provide primary and preventative care. She performs physical examinations, diagnoses, treats conditions, and makes appropriate referrals. She also educates patients regarding preventative care, prescribed treatments, self-management of disorders, and tailors instructions to patient’s unique conditions.

Dr. Nnachetam earned her D.N.P./P.M.H.N.P. from Brandman University in 2021. Previously, she earned an M.B.A. from the University of Phoenix in 2012, A.P.R.N., an M.S.N.-F.N.P.-B.C. in 2015, a B.S.N. from the University of Phoenix in 2010, a L.P.H.N., an A.S. in Nursing from Excelsior College in 1999, and an R.N. She belongs to NANNNA (National Association of Nigerian Nurses in North America.) Fidelia is married to Stephen and they have a daughter, Shashine. In her spare time, Dr. Nnachetam enjoys hockey and swimming.

“Determination is the key to success. Don’t give up, though it might be difficult.” -Dr. Fidelia Onyebuchi Nnachetam

About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

