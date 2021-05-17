Blue Shark Vodka Wins Highest Marks of Any North Carolina Vodka at 2021 SIP Awards

Wrightsville Beach, NC, May 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The international SIP Awards announced results of their 2021 competition Tuesday, revealing Blue Shark Vodka has won its second consecutive Platinum award in the vodka category.

In total the Wilmington distillery won six awards this year including being named “Best in Class” Platinum for package design for Blue Shark’s entire bottle series; a Platinum for package design for the original bottle including a hand-blown glass shark swimming inside; an Innovation Award for the same bottle; a Double Gold in package design for a special edition bottle created by ocean muralist Wyland; and a Platinum tasting award for the vodka, making it one of the leading vodkas in the world.

Blue Shark was the only North Carolina vodka to receive a Platinum award in 2021 and one of two vodkas in the United States to be recognized in this distinguished class. Being it was the second consecutive Platinum for Blue Shark, the vodka was also awarded a Consumer’s Choice Award.

“We are beyond thrilled to learn that consumer judges have validated all our hard work in distilling an exceptional product,” said Blue Shark Vodka founder, Mark Bloomquist. “Our goal is to shine a spotlight on North Carolina and the incredible creators in the food and spirits industry here. Receiving this kind of attention at the SIP Awards is a great opportunity to do just that. We are proud to represent North Carolina vodka in this competition.”

Blue Shark Vodka’s smooth and unique flavor profile comes from its main ingredient — Non-GMO North Carolina sweet corn.

Blue Shark Vodka 2021 SIP Awards

● Platinum Tasting Award

● Consumer’s Choice Award 2021

● Platinum Bottle Design, original glass shark bottle

● Innovation Award 2021, original glass shark bottle

● Double Gold Bottle Design, Wyland Special Edition Bottle

● Platinum Best in Class, entire Blue Shark Vodka bottle series

About Blue Shark Vodka

Made with non-GMO North Carolina sweet corn, Blue Shark Vodka is a family-owned spirits company on a mission to preserve and protect the sharks swimming up North Carolina’s coast and beyond. The sweet corn mash that goes into each small batch of vodka is behind the success of it being the world’s smoothest vodka. Blue Shark Vodka is currently available in all North Carolina ABC stores in both 750mL bottles and 1.5L bottles.

Learn more at BlueSharkVodka.com.

About The SIP Awards

The SIP Awards Competition is the only internationally recognized consumer judging spirits competition. Catering to the opinions and palates of the discerning public, the SIP Awards present a unique, spirit judging competition, unaffected by industry bias. This pragmatic and refreshing model of evaluation provides an honest stage for feedback and recognition where top brands showcase their achievements.

For more, visit www.sipawards.com.

